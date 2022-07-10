Formula 3

Red Bull junior Hadjar takes third FIA F3 win at Red Bull Ring

By
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Isack Hadjar won the FIA Formula 3 Championship Feature Race from pole on Sunday morning in tricky conditions at the Red Bull Ring.

The 29-car grid had a rolling start in full-wet conditions, with Hunter Yeany withdrawing from the weekend after sustaining a broken wrist in the Sprint Race.

Hadjar ran wide at Turn 9 on the first lap, Martins couldn’t quite take advantage but appeared to have more grip.

Hadjar managed to set the fastest lap on Lap 3 and opened the gap to over a second after Martins clouted the sausage kerb on the inside of Turn 10.

Zak O’Sullivan got around the outside of William Alatalo at Turn 4 on Lap 4, and began to chase former Carlin driver Ido Cohen for P14.

After early struggles, Hadjar set yet another fastest lap to open the gap to 2.3s as the two surviving Campos Racing cars of Pepe Marti and David Vidales tangled on the exit of Turn 4.

Sprint Race winner Jak Crawford had been looking to get past fellow Red Bull-backed driver Jonny Edgar in the early stages, but Zane Maloney began to apply the pressure.

Maloney had to check his own mirrors on Lap 9 as the track began to dry, as Caio Collet had a look into Turn 3.

Martins began to respond a lap later, setting the fastest lap in the leading ART Grand Prix car.

Collet had another go up the inside of Maloney on Lap 11, but lit up the rear tyres on the exit and narrowly avoided spinning into Maloney as he moved back through.

The Brazilian driver finally got the move done on Lap 14, taking most of the lap to do it after compromising Maloney’s exit from Turn 3.

Francesco Pizzi and Zdenek Chovanec tangled at Turn 10, spinning the Portuguese driver out in his second collision with a Charouz Racing System team-mate in as many rounds.

Pizzi received a ten-second penalty for his part in the incident, while O’Sullivan made an unorthodox move on the exit of Turn 1 to get past Alatalo down the second straight.

Marti spun O’Sullivan round at Turn 4 as he outbraked himself, damaging his suspension on the Carlin as it spun back round in front of him.

The Spaniard’s team-mate David Vidales clipped him as he was delayed, leading to a very messy incident in the middle sector.

There were more team-mate troubles as Pizzi and Chovanec tangled at Turn 4, with Pizzi already having a ten-second penalty hanging over him.

The safety car came out and wiped out Hadjar’s six-second lead on Lap 20, ensuring an exciting end to the race.

Federico Malvestiti was a lap down and pulled into the pits as the safety car came out, but held up the entire field and allowed Hadjar to get away again.

There was chaos behind as Crawford and Edgar were spun out at Turn 1, and Kaylen Frederick picked up a puncture a lap later after contact with Arthur Leclerc.

Hadjar crossed the line to win by three seconds, ahead of Martins and Oliver Bearman.

FIA Formula 3 Red Bull Ring Feature Race Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamLaps/Gap
118Isack HadjarFRAHitech GP25 laps
27Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix+3.251s
36Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing+4.881s
44Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing+5.383s
53Zane MaloneyBARTrident+6.457s
62Roman StanekCZETrident+8.067s
729Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing+9.113s
811Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport+9.882s
925William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport+10.852s
1023Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport+12.286s
119Juan Manuel CorreaUSAART Grand Prix+12.706s
1220David VidalesSPACampos Racing+13.901s
1331Reece UshijimaGBRVan Amersfoort Racing+14.095s
148Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix+14.738s
1530Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+15.442s
1619Nazim AzmanMALHitech GP+15.722s
1726Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin+16.765s
1828Enzo TrulliITACarlin+19.446s
1914Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System+21.368s
2027Brad BenavidesUSACarlin+24.273s
211Jonny EdgarGBRTrident+50.679s
225Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing+1:00.379s
2317Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech GP+1:13.566s
2416Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System+1 lap
2512Kush MainiINDMP MotorsportDNF (damage)
2624Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport+2 laps
2710Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport+3 laps
2815Zdenek ChovanecPORCharouz Racing SystemDNF (crash)
2922Josep Maria MartiSPACampos RacingDNF (damage)
By
By
By
