Formula 3

Smolyar wins FIA F3 Feature Race in Hungary

By
Credit Formula Motorsport Limited

Alexander Smolyar won the FIA Formula 3 Championship‘s Feature Race in mixed conditions at the Hungaroring on Sunday morning.

After starting on pole, he was able to build a gap back to Zane Maloney and Oliver Bearman who made it a photo-finish for second place.

Maloney made the best start but Smolyar anticipated it and moved across to block him, with Bearman trying to get past Maloney into Turn 3 but running wide.

Kush Maini got up to fourth, chased by Jak Crawford who got up to fourth ahead of Gregoire Saucy.

Reece Ushijima made up ten places on Lap 1, having started P19.

Isack Hadjar struggled in the early laps, especially once he had to avoid an incident at Turn 2.

The track began to dry just before half-distance, with drivers searching for the outside of the corners and the wetter parts of the circuit.

Francesco Pizzi boxed onto slicks on Lap 14, blazing a trail for the rest to follow in the coming laps, but Arthur Leclerc was still improving on the wet tyre.

The Monegasque driver got past Gregoire Saucy at Turn 5, benefitting from holding onto the wets a little while longer, with the dry runners struggling to get the tyres into the window.

He then got past Victor Martins into Turn 12 on Lap 19, with the rest of the field boxing a lap later.

Zak O’Sullivan stopped at the perfect time while in P17, and moved back up to finish fourth after being ten seconds quicker than Smolyar on Lap 22.

Smolyar held on to win once he switched to slicks, though, staying ahead of Maloney and Bearman by 5.560s, while O’Sullivan got past Maini, Leclerc and Crawford on the last lap.

FIA Formula 3 Hungary Feature Race Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamLaps/Gap
111Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport24 laps
23Zane MaloneyBARTrident+5.560s
36Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing+5.585s
426Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin+7.316s
55Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing+8.705s
69Juan Manuel CorreaUSAART Grand Prix+10.059s
712Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport+10.578s
84Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing+10.983s
910Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport+19.452s
107Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix+19.614s
118Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix+22.570s
122Roman StanekCZETrident+23.027s
1320David VidalesSPACampos Racing+32.473s
1431Reece UshijimaGBRVan Amersfoort Racing+35.487s
1529Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing+38.020s
1625William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport+39.532s
1723Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport+40.124s
1818Isack HadjarFRAHitech GP+40.642s
1928Enzo TrulliITACarlin+40.978s
2017Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech GP+41.152s
2130Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+41.690s
2227Brad BenavidesUSACarlin+47.360s
2315Christian MansellAUSCharouz Racing System+57.609s
241Jonny EdgarGBRTrident+1:09.334s
2524Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport+1:10.674s
2619Nazim AzmanMALHitech GP+1:14.488s
2716Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System+1:16.800s
2821Oliver GoetheDENCampos Racing+1:27.064s
2922Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing+1 lap
Stickler for track limits, covering the GB3 Championship and the FIA Formula 3 Championship. Twitter: @MCallanderMedia
