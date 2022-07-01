“The weather is likely to continue in this unsettled vein” – McLaren’s Andrea Stella

It was a good start to the British Grand Prix for the McLaren F1 Team, who ended the opening day of their home weekend with Lando Norris in third and Daniel Ricciardo in ninth.

Both drivers sat out the morning session, with the typical British weather providing plenty of rain during Free Practice One. The circuit dried up ahead of the afternoon session, where both drivers worked on a number of areas. Norris did well to finish just two-tenths behind the fastest time of the day, Ricciardo, however, performed better on the long-runs and reported of struggling on the Soft tyres. The Australian ended the day in ninth.

Following the opening day, McLaren’s Executive Director, Andrea Stella, evaluated the team’s start to the British Grand Prix where they have plenty of positives to take into Qualifying.

“The mixed weather conditions today at Silverstone presented us with an opportunity to study the car on both a wet and a dry track, which was useful because the weather is likely to continue in this unsettled vein across the remainder of the weekend. It was also quite windy today, which makes the car a little unpredictable and tricky to drive – especially in the high-speed corners.

“Overall, we’re happy that the car seems to be performing better here than we saw in the last two races. We hope to glean as much as we can overnight from the data gathered today, and be as prepared as possible for qualifying and the race.”