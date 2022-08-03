Alexander Albon Commits Future to Williams Racing with New Multi-Year Contract

Alexander Albon will remain with Williams Racing for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season and beyond after signing a new multi-year contract with the Grove-based team.

Having sat out racing in 2021 after losing his drive within the Red Bull Racing team, the Thai driver joined Williams ahead of the 2022 season and has scored all three of their points so far this year thanks to a tenth place in the Australian Grand Prix and ninth in the Miami Grand Prix.

And Albon is delighted to be able to commit his future with the team after impressing sufficiently in the opening half of the 2022 campaign that has seen him outqualify and outrace regularly team-mate Nicholas Latifi.

“It’s really exciting to be staying with Williams Racing for 2023 and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve as a team in the remainder of this season and next year,” said Albon.

“The team is pushing hard to progress, and I am really motivated to continue this journey and further develop our learnings together.”

I understand that, with my agreement, Williams Racing have put out a press release this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is right and I have signed a contract with Williams for 2023. I will be driving for Williams next year.



😂 let’s gooo @williamsracing 💪 pic.twitter.com/NNljcXOieE — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) August 3, 2022

Jost Capito, the CEO and Team Principal at Williams, says everyone within the team are thrilled that Albon has committed his future to them, and he hopes they can continue to grow and help them move up the grid.

“Alex is a tremendous driver and valued member of Williams Racing, so we’re thrilled to be able to confirm we will be working with him on a long-term basis,” said Capito. “Alex brings a great blend of skill and insightful learnings that will help bring the team greater success in the future.

“He’s a fierce competitor, has proved a popular and loyal team member and we are delighted that he will provide a stable base for us to continue to develop in this new F1 car era.”