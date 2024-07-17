Charlie Herbst launches Challenger Racing Team

Charlie Herbst announced Tuesday the launch of Challenger Racing Team, which intends to provide logistical, technical, and even media support for fellow rally raid riders.

Herbst placed eighteenth in Rally2 and a career-best thirtieth among all bikes at the Dakar Rally in January with a best daily finish of thirteenth in Stage #8. It was his sixth Dakar but first on a GasGas 450 Rally after switching over from KTM. His entry was fielded under the Team All Tracks banner, and now he wants to do the same for other riders. While Herbst is registered for the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship, the Dakar is his only start so far.

“In 2017, I set myself on my first completely crazy challenge, which was to participate in this fabulous Dakar,” said Herbst. “It was really complicated to find people to guide me on this project, whether on a sporting, financial or logistical level. I really struggled to find the answers to my questions.

“Today, I was really keen to be able to set up my own structure and to be able to provide support for all riders who want to embark on this crazy project. This new operation will be called Challenger Racing Team. It aims to accompany the rider from the start to the finish line. Whether it is for the creation of a partnership on a sporting level, the search for sponsors, roadbook training, participation in the World Championship, the idea is to support you from start to finish and on all levels.

“Our strength is to allow you to benefit from our networks, our partners and our experience. The big positive of this plan will be to be able to support you on every level, from communication to the sponsorship dossier, organising events for your partners, searching for sponsors, making your bike’s livery before the race. We will offer you a studio with 360-degree photo and video shots to present your bike, your equipment, and your partners.”

Besides helping riders on the branding side, the team will also provide travel and lodging for races like the Dakar and other W2RC events.

“Six years ago, I started my first Dakar,” Herbst continued. “I was in a tent with Alain, my mechanic, we left in a small truck, we expanded with a camper van, a trailer. Next year, everything will change behind me with the new truck. We will be able to help you sleep in a real warm bed. In the evening, we will be able to transport your belongings, your items, your bags.

“We are going to create a bit of a campervan where you will be able to sleep in a real bed and rest in the evening. The rest at the back will be reserved for mechanics, and we will be able to transport motorcycles.”

Inquiries for the team can be submitted to [email protected].