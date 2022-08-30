Andalucia Rally length modified

The Andalucía Rally was initially going to be a five-leg affair whose selective sections span 1,302 kilometres. However, the revised supplementary regulations published on 22 August, well after the race had been postponed to October, revealed it will be a stage shorter with less ground to cover at 1,212 km.

The dropped leg was originally one of the middle segments and is merged into the first, changing its distance from 248 to 481 km, the longest of the four intact; the opening leg will still feature a qualiying stage. Stage #2 is shortened from 264 to 258 km, while the next’s 387 drops to 334. The final stage remains the shortest at 139 km versus the original 142.

In total, there will be five selective sections after previously boasting six, while the twelve road sections drop to eight. From start to finish including the liaison areas, the rally will stretch 2,111 kilometres.

In conjunction with the changes, the race will begin on 19 October and end four days later on 23 October. Originally, it was scheduled to commence on the 18th with the same concluding date.

The Spanish rally serves as the final round of the 2022 World Rally-Raid Championship. It was originally the fourth leg on the calendar scheduled for 6–12 June before Rally Kazakhstan in April was cancelled due to the Russo-Ukrainian War and summer wildfires forced Andalucía to be moved. The new date shifts it to after the Rallye du Maroc, which in turn had its slot moved forward by five days.