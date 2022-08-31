Bortolotti takes out Fraga to hand DTM win championship rival Sheldon Van der Linde

Sheldon Van der Linde was handed the win in race one of DTM at the Nürburgring after Mirko Bortolotti crashed into race leader Felipe Fraga while trying to overtake the Brazilian in the closing stages of the race. Van der Linde led home his brother Kelvin, to make history as the first South Africans to achieve a 1-2 in DTM.

Ahead of the race, thick fog descended on the Eifel circuit, forcing qualifying to be abandoned. As a result, the drivers lined up on the grid in their championship positions after a near four-hour delay to the start.

Red Bull Alphatauri AF Corse driver, Felipe Fraga enjoyed a dream start from sixth on the grid, moving up to second place in as many corners. Sensing an opportunity to make up ground on the championship leaders, Fraga was not content to sit around behind Bortolotti. As the two entered the chicane, Fraga was bravest on the brakes to take the lead around the outside.

AF Corse pulled the pin first, bringing the race leader into the pitlane for fresh tires. In slippery, cold conditions tire warm-up was going to play a big role in strategic decision-making. As was evidenced when Bortolotti pitted from second a lap later and rejoined in the lead.

On his new cold tires, the Italian had no chance of keeping the Ferrari behind. As Fraga capitalised on his tire advantage and completed a textbook move to regain the lead. But those who thought the battle for the lead was over, were proven wrong when Bortolotti tried an optimistic move on Fraga in the closing stages of the race.

The Italian got it all wrong. He misjudged his braking and ploughed into the side of Fraga in the final corner. Spinning both cars round and ending their races as a result. Also, possibly ending any chance Fraga had to compete for the championship as well.

Sheldon Van der Linde sitting in third, was handed the win on a silver platter by Bortolotti. Swinging the championship lead back towards the Schubert Motorsport driver. His brother, Kelvin Van der Linde, came home in second to complete the first ever 1-2 for two South Africans in DTM history.