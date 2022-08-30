Boschung secures podium on F2 return before neck pain hampers Feature race

Ralph Boschung returned to the FIA Formula 2 series for the first time since round six in Baku after being forced to sit out the last three race weekends following his diagnosis with facet syndrome.

The Campos Racing driver showed impressive pace on his return, topping the times in the Friday practice session, before qualifying in tenth place for the Sprint race, and securing pole for the semi-reversed Feature race grid.

Saturday saw him battle at the front during the 18-lap Sprint race, finishing the day in third place. Sunday was a tougher race, despite starting from pole position, the Swiss driver was battling not only on track, but with neck pain throughout the feature race, eventually finishing in fourteenth place.

Talking after the race Boschung described his excitement to get back out on track, “I’m delighted to return to racing again at Spa, after a long time away from the track. We started strongly on Friday by going fastest in Free Practice despite the tricky conditions, and I was happy to claim 10th and the Sprint Race pole in qualifying.

Credit: Dutch Photo Agency

“We had good speed on Saturday, and I had battle hard both on track and with my injury to stay in contention for the podium. Sunday was also a tough day, we had the pace for points but we got caught by the drivers on the alternate strategy.

“Overall, it was great to get back on track, and it’s an amazing feeling to stand on the podium at Spa. It was a difficult weekend physically, I was unable to train as I had to rest to help my neck recover. I’m not as fit as I was at the start of the season, but the focus now is returning to full health as soon as possible and I hope to be racing again next weekend.

“It’s been a challenging period, but I want to thank my partners and sponsors for all their support over the last few weeks.”