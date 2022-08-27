Daniel Suarez, Aric Almirola re-sign with Trackhouse, SHR

Trackhouse Racing Team has blossomed into one of the top organisations in the NASCAR Cup Series, and they are understandably keen on keeping their lineup intact for the 2023 season. On Friday, Trackhouse announced Daniel Suárez has signed a one-year extension to stay in the #99 Chevrolet through 2023.

After being a journeyman to begin his time in the Cup Series, Suárez found himself as Trackhouse’s maiden driver in 2021. A winless and twenty-fifth-place campaign then led to an eruption in performance as he notched his first Cup victory at Sonoma and currently sits twelfth, with him and new team-mate Ross Chastain locked into the playoffs for the first time in their careers.

Although just a one-year deal, the move assures the 2016 Xfinity Series champion has a place where he finally belonged in NASCAR’s top level.

“Trackhouse has been amazing to me. We have worked together extremely well,” Suárez commented. “I’ve been with Trackhouse since it was on paper. It’s been a lot of fun, and I think we’re going to continue together for a while.”

Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

In a separate announcement, Stewart-Haas Racing revealed Aric Almirola has put off his retirement plans and has instead agreed to a multi-year deal to remain in the #10 Ford.

Almirola had intended to retire after 2022 to spend time with his family. However, plans seemed to change as the season continued with rumours circulating about a return, especially as his longtime sponsor Smithfield Foods expressed interest in continuing their commitment.

Entering the regular season finale at Daytona, he is eighteenth in points and needs a win to qualify for the playoffs. Although a precarious position, he has two superspeedway victories at Daytona and Talladega. Since joining SHR in 2018, he notched two victories and was the lone driver of the team to win in an otherwise difficult 2021 season for them.

“I’ve learned a lot this year and perhaps the biggest learning was to never say never,” Almirola said. “I came into this year ready to soak everything up, and I have. I already knew I had the coolest job in the world, but being with my family and being there for Janice (wife) and Alex and Abby (children) was really important. My desire to compete and win never wavered, but I didn’t want it to come at the expense of family. We found a way to accommodate both and I’ve never been happier.”

Smithfield began sponsoring Almirola when he entered the Cup Series on a full-time basis in 2012 at what is now Petty GMS Motorsports.

“Smithfield is a big part of that. They’ve been a part of my life for 11 years and, really, my entire NASCAR Cup Series career,” he continued. “They’re family to me. Of course, it’s always nice to be wanted. Smithfield wanted me to continue representing them. Stewart-Haas Racing wanted me to continue driving their race cars. Everything just aligned and it’s something we all embraced.

“The original decision to step away from full-time racing at the end of the season was a family one, and so is this decision.”

With Almirola’s return, Silly Season has gained a new layer to its complexity as many had assumed SHR reserve driver Ryan Preece was one of the top candidates to take over the #10. Kyle Busch, set to become arguably one of the greatest free agents in NASCAR’s history, has also been linked to the team.