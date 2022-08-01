Fernando Alonso To Race with Aston Martin in 2023

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team have revealed that two-time World Champion, Fernando Alonso, will be racing for the team, starting from 2023. The Spaniard made a surprise FIA Formula 1 World Championship return at the start of 2021, after announcing a return to Renault (which had just been rebranded to BWT Alpine F1 Team) alongside Esteban Ocon, and has now announced his move in just his second year back.

This news arrives four days after Sebastian Vettel announced he would be retiring from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season.

In a statement, Alonso claims he “still has the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front”, as he announced his surprise move to the British-racing green outfit:

“This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is, therefore, one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today. I have known Lawrence and Lance for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One,” says Alonso.

“I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone. No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me.

“I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organisation that is committed to learn, develop and succeed. We all appreciate that there is much to be done to get to the front and that we must apply all our energies in working together to find performance,” the champion continued.

“The passion and desire to perform that I have witnessed [convinced] me to maintain my enjoyment and commitment to the sport. I intend to win again in this sport and therefore I have to take the opportunities that feel right to me.”

“It seemed natural to invite Fernando to be part of the development of a winning team” – Lawrence Stroll

Executive Chairman of Aston Martin, Lawrence Stroll, believes Alonso was the best decision in their bid to move further up the Constructors’ Championship table:

“I have known and admired Fernando for many years and it has always been clear that he is a committed winner like me. I have set out to bring together the best people and develop the right resources and organisation to succeed in this highly competitive sport, and those plans are now taking shape at Silverstone,” says the Canadian.

“It seemed natural therefore to invite Fernando to be part of the development of a winning team, and we very quickly established in our recent conversations that we have the same ambitions and values, and it was logical and easy to confirm our desire to work together.”

“It is clear that Fernando will accelerate our progress,” Says Mike Krack

Aston Martin’s Team Principal, Mike Krack, says that the entire team is looking forward to racing with Alonso, and confirms their new signing will definitely race alongside Lance Stroll in 2023.

“I have witnessed the excitement in the engineering team and throughout the whole organisation at the opportunity to work with Fernando. We know that nearly everyone can learn from someone of Fernando’s calibre and experience.

“We are confident that he will inspire everyone to lift their game, and that will only enhance the already infectious energy that exists within the team. We are on a journey to create a winning organisation, and it is clear that Fernando will accelerate our progress and bring us to a performance in which we can take pride.

“We are delighted to have Fernando and Lance as our driver line-up next year – the combination of experience and youth will be incredibly strong and both drivers look forward to competing and working together. The team has a new leadership focused on the development of AMR23, and we are all thrilled that they and our future projects will benefit from the knowledge and experience that Fernando will bring,” Krack concludes.

Fernando Alonso’s move to Aston Martin has certainly surprised a lot of people in the Formula 1 community, and the question that is now being asked is whether the British outfit can really make progress with another world champion in their lineup.