FIA F3 Trident team delighted after Spa-Francorchamps feature race 1-2

The Trident Motorsport team were ecstatic with their exceptional Spa-Francorchamps FIA Formula 3 feature race result, as Zane Maloney took the race win and Roman Staněk came home to take second place, after starting from second and fifth respectively. On top of this Jonny Edgar crossed the line in fifth place, rounding off a fifty four point feature race haul for his team.

Giacomo Ricci, Trident’s team manager expressed his joy after the feature race saying, “We are extremely delighted with today’s result, a one-two finish achieved by Trident Motorsport with Maloney and Staněk on the most complete and challenging track of the season.

“It is certainly a day to remember for the team and for our drivers, with Edgar taking fifth at the end of an extremely close race for the Red Bull Junior driver.

“The points secured in Belgium allow Maloney and Staněk to improve their standing positions, with the Czech driver now having the lead in his sights. Trident Motorsport, on the other hand, moved to second in the team standings.

“Today’s result should not take our concentration away ahead of the next round of the season next week in Zandvoort, which will be even more pivotal on the outcome of this season.”

The feature race victor Zane Maloney, also conveyed his gratitude towards his team after their efforts over the weekend, “I dedicate my first FIA Formula 3 Championship win to the team. My mechanics did not sleep last night to work on my car, which was heavily damaged in the Sprint Race crash, to enable me to show up at the start.

“In fact, they assembled a new car that turned out to be perfect and allowed me to win. It was a truly amazing job!“

“I easily built a consistent lead early in the race and sailed to victory. I also thank my sponsors and the people who support me. Now we need to continue on this level in the last two races of the year.”