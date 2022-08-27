Greg Ives retiring from crew chiefing after 2022

Greg Ives has been a mainstay atop the pit box for Hendrick Motorsports for a decade, but will call it quits after the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series seaon. On Thursday, Ives announced he will retire from being a crew chief to spend more time with his family, but will remain involved with Hendrick in an organisational capacity.

“After 17 seasons on the road and making countless memories, I’ve decided to step away as a crew chief at the end of 2022,” Ives posted online. “There are many reasons, but the most important one is the chance to focus on my family and spend more time with our kids as they grow up. Leading the #48 has been one of the great privileges of my life, and I’m excited to go into the playoffs and chase a championship with Alex and this incredible group of people. I’m also looking forward to the next step in my career, which will be here with my Hendrick Motorsports family. I’ll never have the words to properly express how grateful I am to be able to live out my dream of working in racing or properly thank everyone who has supported me along the way. Thank you for everything.”

Ives has worked for Hendrick since 2004 as a mechanic and engineer, which included helping Jimmie Johnson win five championships from 2006 to 2010. In 2013, he linked up with Hendrick ally JR Motorsports in the now-Xfinity Series, where he served as the crew chief for Regan Smith. After the Ives/Smith won twice and finished third in points, he migrated to series rookie Chase Elliott and the duo scored three wins and the championship.

The 2014 Xfinity championship was enough for Hendrick to bring Ives back to the Cup Series as the crew chief for JRM owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the #88 car. With Ives calling the shots, Earnhardt secured his final three Cup victories that year before retiring after 2017.

“Proud to call you a friend, Greg,” wrote Earnhardt. “Enjoy the change. Appreciate everything you did for JR Motorsports and as a CC for the 88 Hendrick Motorsports crew.”

Ives remained the crew chief for Earnhardt’s successor Alex Bowman and has stuck with him since, including joining his move to the Hendrick #48 previously driven by Johnson in 2021. Bowman and Ives have won seven times together including a four-win 2021 campaign.

In 2022, the #48 has won once at Las Vegas in March and is eleventh in the standings. Since Bowman was promoted to the Cup Series, he and Ives have made the playoffs every year with a best points finish of sixth in 2020.

“I wanted time to tell Alex,” said Ives. “I needed time to tell the team and get it out before the playoffs start just so that there are no distractions.”

Despite his impending exit, Ives will remain involved with the team as the “middle man on different projects”, which reunites him with the competition department co-led by Johnson’s former crew chief Chad Knaus.

“7 wins together and a chapter in my life I’ll never forget,” Bowman posted on social media. “Couldn’t have done it without you, Greg. Let’s add a few more to the trophy case.”