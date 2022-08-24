Joey Logano signs contract extension with Penske

Team Penske has locked down their trio of NASCAR Cup Series drivers for the forseeable future. On Wednesday, the team announced Joey Logano has signed a “long-term contract extension” to remain the driver of the #22 Ford Mustang. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, which is routine for Penske.

Logano joined Penske in 2013, winning twenty-seven races including the 2015 Daytona 500 and the 2018 championship. He has made the playoffs every year save for 2017 since the introduction of the elimination format in 2014. Entering the twenty-sixth race of the 2022 season, he is fourth in points with two wins (Darlington and Gateway), twelve top tens, and a pole; he also won the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at the start of the year.

“Over the last ten years, Joey has become such an important part of Team Penske and we know he will continue to be a leader and a winner with the #22 Ford team well into the future,” said team owner Roger Penske. “Joey is a great champion of our sport and we are proud of how he continues to produce for our team and represent all of our partners, including Shell, Pennzoil and Ford. He also brings veteran leadership to our programme, serving as a great mentor and teammate to both Ryan (Blaney) and Austin (Cindric). With all he has achieved in his career, he still has a lot left to accomplish with Team Penske.”

The news comes a week after Blaney signed his own multi-year extension to stay in the #12. The #2 car’s driver Cindric will likely not be going anywhere either as the son of team president Tim Cindric, though he has earned his spot on the grid as the reigning Daytona 500 winner and a virtual lock for Rookie of the Year honours.

“Since taking over the #22 car at Team Penske, I’ve had the opportunity to accomplish so many of my dreams both on and off the track,” Logano commented. “For the last ten years, Roger has provided me the resources to be competitive, a team that stands behind me and leadership that is second to none. I’m excited to be continuing our relationship together so we can keep focusing on winning races, more championships and doing what we do for many years to come.”