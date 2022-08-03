Kurt Busch not cleared for Michigan, to miss third straight race

For the first time since serving a suspension to begin the 2015 NASCAR Cup Series season, Kurt Busch will skip three straight races. Due to the concussion-like symptoms sustained in his Pocono qualifying crash, he has not been medically cleared to return to action.

Ty Gibbs remains the substitute driver of the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing. The Xfinity Series regular finished sixteenth in his Cup début at Pocono and seventeenth last Sunday at Indianapolis. He placed thirteenth in his maiden Xfinity start at Michigan in 2021 and won that year’s ARCA Menards Series race there.

“While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the #45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway,” Busch posted on Wednesday. “I know Ty will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the #45 Monster Energy team in Michigan.

“I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon.”

Due to the missed races, Busch dropped from fourteenth in the standings to eighteenth, though a waiver and his Kansas victory in May assure him a playoff spot.