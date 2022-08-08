WRC2

Lindholm claims first WRC2 win as Suninen gets disqualified

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Teemu Suninen who became the WRC2 class winner in Secto Rally Finland was disqualified on Sunday evening after the front bumper on his Hyundai i20 N Rally2 was found to be underweighted during the scrutineering which resulted in Toksport WRT´s Emil Lindholm is handed the win.

Suninen who had bad luck over the season in the WRC2 class had it all settled for a first win of the season on the home rally but once again the win got taken away this time by a simple human error, last time it happened he was on route for a win but he crashed on the final stage of Rally Portugal and handed the win to Yohan Rossel.

The stewards’ decision said that in the scrutineering the weight of the front bumper was measured at 3,931g which is below the minimum allowed weight of 4,510g required to comply with homologation and Suninen’s team manager Pablo Marcos and Andrea Cisotti who is the manager at Hyundai Customer Racing agreed the part was underweight as the front bumper was not an original part produced by the team.

Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

The copied part was fitted on to Suninen´s car by the Red Grey team as a human error, the team are also running the WRC2 outfit for the South Korean manufacturer.

This means the disqualification resulted in Lindholm being promoted to rally win, he finished before the steward decision in second place with 7.7 seconds behind Suninen, Estonian´s Egon Kaur was moved up to second place while WRC returneer Hayden Paddon ends with a third place.

Official rally results for WRC2:

Pos.NumberDriver / Co-driverCountryTeamModel
1.#20Emil Lindholm / Reeta HämäläinenFinlandToksport WRT 2Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
2.#22Egon Kaur / Silver SimmEstoniaM Rautio OYVolkswagen Polo GTI R5
3.#25Hayden Paddon / John KennardNew ZealandHyundai New ZealandHyundai i20 N Rally2
4.#23Teemu Asunmaa / Ville MannisenmäkiFinlandTGSSkoda Fabia Rally2 evo
5.#28Eerik Pietarinen / Antti LinnaketoFinlandPrintsportVolkswagen Polo GTI R5
6.#29Mikolaj Marczyk / Szymon GospodarczykPolandOrlen TeamSkoda Fabia Rally2 evo
7.#34Fabrizio Zaldivar / Marcelo Der OhannesianParaguay / ArgentinaHyundai Motorsport NHyundai i20 N Rally2
8.#31Martin Prokop / Michal ErnstCzech RepublicMP SportsFord Fiesta Rally2
9.#37Freddy Loix / Pieter TsjoenBelgiumPieter Tsjoen RacingSkoda Fabia Rally2 evo
10.#27Sami Pajari / Enni MälkönenFinlandToksport WRTSkoda Fabia Rally2 evo
11.#50Thierry Colney / Florian ZingleFranceEric MauffreySkoda Fabia R5
12.#46Kees Burger / Teemu ArminenNetherlands / FinlandKees BurgerSkoda Fabia Rally2 evo
13.#47Jari Tuuri / Arto KapanenFinlandDynamoSkoda Fabia R5
14.#49Fabio Friserio / Giovanni AgneseItalyMunarettoSkoda Fabia Rally2 evo
15.#51Peter Thomson / Antti HaapalaCanada / FinlandRiku Taho Rally ConsultingSkoda Fabia R5
16.#32Guarav Gill / Gabriel MoralesIndia / BrazilMotorsport ItaliaSkoda Fabia R5
17.#24Mikko Heikkilä / Samu VaaleriFinlandTGSSkoda Fabia Rally2 evo
18.#35Josh McErlean / James FultonIrelandPCRS RallysportHyundai i20 N Rally2
DSQ,#21Teemu Suninen / Mikko MarkkulaFinlandHyundai Motorsport NHyundai i20 N Rally2
RET.#45Anssi Rytkönen / Juho-Ville KoskelaFinlandSePen Ralliautoilu ja Elämys OySkoda Fabia R5
RET.#48Enda McCormack / Liam McCormackIreland / USAPCRS RallysportHyundai i20 R5
RET.#36Riku Tahko / Sami RyynänenFinlandRiku Tahko Rally ConsultingHyundai i20 R5
RET.#26Nikolay Gryazin / Konstantin AleksandrovRAFToksport WRT 2Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
