PREMA Racing aiming to end F2 season on a high

PREMA Racing head in to round twelve of the 2022 FIA Formula 2 Championship at Zandvoort Park circuit this weekend in fifth place, hoping a final push in the closing part of the season can help them leapfrog Hitech Grand Prix and close the gap on the top three teams.

Last time out at Spa-Francorchamps the team left the weekend pointless, despite the best efforts of Dennis Hauger, who could only manage tenth in the sprint race and twelfth in the feature race, and team-mate Jehan Daruvala, who didn’t start the sprint race and then struggled to make an impact in the feature race, finishing down in twentieth place.

Heading into the Dutch Grand Prix weekend the team are positive of a good result; Hauger has already raced at Zandvoort Park circuit and won there when he was racing in the FIA Formula 3 Championship.

This weekend there will be a big focus on qualifying as the tight parts of the circuit teamed with the new banked corners make it hard to pass.

“We are working as hard as we can to end the season on a high note and make our way back to the front at Zandvoort.” said Rene Rosin, PREMA Team Principal.

“It hasn’t been easy recently, but we need to stay focused and motivated. If we look at the first part of the year, we see that the potential is there for more success. It will all start from qualifying, where we need to make a step and we are deeply confident in Dennis and Jehan to be a vital part of our comeback.” he added.