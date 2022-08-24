Tatiana Calderón Marks Return To Formula 2 In Spa With Charouz

Ahead of round eleven of the 2022 FIA Formula 2 championship at Spa–Francorchamps, Charouz Racing System have announced their new look driver line-up with Tatiana Calderón jumping into the vacant #23 car.

The announcement comes after the Cem Bölükbasi’s contract with the Czech team was terminated with mutual agreement during the summer break with no further explanation.

Team owner, Antonin Charouz spoke of the latest news, “I can confirm that Cem is no longer a member of our team, during the break we mutually agreed on terminating his contract and we wish him all the best for his future career.“

“On the other hand, we’re very happy to welcome Tatiana. We have been following her for a long time, she’s a very competitive driver and her experience will surely be really valuable for the team.“

The upcoming race weekend will be the Colombian racing driver’s first taste of Formula 2 racing since she last competed in the 2019 season with BWT Arden alongside the late Anthoine Hubert.

She currently races in the NTT Indycar Series for A.J. Hoyt Enterprises where she is currently twenty-ninth in the standings with a fifteenth place finish at the GMR Grand Prix being her best result of the season.

Credit: Dutch Photo Agency

The experienced driver revealed her excitement in a Charouz press release earlier today, “I’m really excited about my return to the Formula 2 Championship, I still can’t believe I’m back.“

“It’s been a long while since I drove the car, but it is an amazing opportunity which I want to make the most out of. I’m very thankful to the Charouz Racing System and I’m really looking forward to this busy triple-header of races and beyond”.

Calderón joins the Czech team as they sit seventh in the teams’ standings with her new team-mate Enzo Fittipaldi being one of the brightest stars of the season.

The grandson of two-time Formula 1 World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi currently sits fourth in the standings after standing on the podium five times this season. He is still chasing the elusive maiden victory of his F2 career.

Team Owner Charouz also spoke of his admiration for the talented young Brazilian, “Enzo is delivering an amazing streak of performances and we hope he can clinch with our support his first win in Formula 2 and the top 3 in the championship.”

Formula 2 will reconvene at Spa–Francorchamps on the weekend of 26th – 28th August.