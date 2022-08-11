Team Australia reveals V2R, Baja challenger

Team Australia has revealed the Geiser Brothers trophy truck they will use for their three-race campaign beginning with this week’s Vegas to Reno. The truck, painted black and blue, will be piloted Toby Price and Paul Weel at the V2R followed by the Baja 400 and Baja 1000.

The effort was revealed in May, allowing two friends and Australian desert racing rivals to join forces. When Weel returned to racing in 2020 after over a decade away from the sport, he purchased a trophy truck from Price. Since then, the two have competed against each other in series like the Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship and Stadium Super Trucks, the latter of which saw them finish 1–2 on two occasions.

To prepare for their American adventure, Price and Weel competed in Australian events such as the prestigious Tatts Finke Desert Race. Price won the overall for the eighth time in his career (second in the Cars) while Weel retired with an engine failure.

“We’re super proud to be the major partners of Team Australia,” sponsor Quad Lock posted on social media. “Our Aussie legends Paul Weel and @tobyprice87 will take the wheel of the Quad Lock branded Geiser Bros Trophy Truck this weekend at Vegas to Reno, before embarking on Baja 400 and the Baja 1000 in November!”

Price is no stranger to V2R organiser Best In The Desert, racing in the 2020 Parker 425 and finishing fifth in the Trick Truck category. SCORE International, sanctioning body for the two Baja events, has welcomed Price on occasion since 2012, highlighted by a 2019 Baja 1000 run with now-four-time Dakar Rally champion Nasser Al-Attiyah where they finished second overall. Weel will be making his SCORE début.

For the Vegas to Reno, the duo will be joined by Preston Schmid and Jason Duncan, the latter of whom has won the last two Baja 1000s as navigator for Luke McMillin, Rob MacCachren, and Larry Roeseler. Thursday’s Head-to-Head Time Trials will pit Price against Baja star and fellow Red Bull racer Bryce Menzies to determine the race’s starting grid.

The Baja 400 is scheduled for 13/14 September, while the 1000 is on 15–20 November.