2024 Hydro X Prix tweaks 2.7-km course

After five months, the 2024 Extreme E season will resume at Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland with the Hydro X Prix. Although the course, located at the site of the former Glenmuckloch coal mine, is relatively the same as it was last year, some changes have been made.

The track is slightly longer at 2.7 kilometres, edging out the 2.67 km of 2023 that made it the shortest course in series history. The overall design is mostly similar, beginning with the starting location that will take teams into a righthand turn and uphill. From there, however, it deviates from 2023 with elevation changes and mostly grassy terrain.

Jumps are located along the second half of the course, including a series that goes over a river channel. A lap ends with a drop back into the mine.

“I think it is going to be a very fun track for the drivers,” said Championship Driver Tamara Molinaro, who is working alongside Tommi Hallman as reserves and test drivers for the weekend. “The changeable weather in Scotland is definitely going to add a different dynamic this weekend and that should make it very interesting. There are different terrains, including grass, so there are sections which could get quite muddy during the Hydro X Prix and the drivers will have to be wary of making mistakes in those conditions when pushing hard.

“The jump sections will be really exciting behind the wheel and overall, I think it is a great layout. You have to nail the opening corners, otherwise you will be compromised all the way up the steep climb into the grassy section of the course. You really have to focus on putting a strong lap together. After heading uphill, you are immediately into a technical part of the course and also still climbing. There is a lot to get right on multiple terrains and will be crucial to overall lap time.

“It is so important when pushing to be focused, because braking a centimetre too late can be costly. We have seen that in Extreme E anywhere can be an overtaking possibility and I do not see that changing this weekend. We have amazing drivers in this series and I am sure they will be creating opportunities wherever possible.”

X44 and Veloce Racing are the defending winners, though the former has since shut down. The Hydro X Prix is the second round of 2024.