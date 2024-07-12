Ford, M-Sport unveil Ford Raptor T1+

The Ford Raptor T1+ is certainly a far cry from its production pickup truck counterpart and its Ford Ranger T1+ predecessor. Ford Performance and M-Sport revealed their newest rally raider on Friday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where Carlos Sainz eventually drove it up the Hillclimb stage.

Sainz and Nani Roma, along with two other drivers who have yet to be announced, will pilot the Raptor at the 2025 Dakar Rally. Beforehand, it will make its competition début with Roma at the Hungarian Baja in August, though it will not be classified, followed by the Rallye du Maroc in October as a final dress rehearsal for the Dakar.

“This is the kind of opportunity that comes once in a lifetime,” began M-Sport head Matt Wilson. “To support Ford Performance as they head to Dakar with this new Ford Raptor T1+ is going to be an incredible adventure. We have already completed ten thousand kilometres of testing in some of the harshest conditions we could find so we feel ready to take on this ultimate challenge starting at Baja Hungary next month.”

The car measures out at 2.3 metres in width and 2,010 kilograms in weight. Most characteristics comply with FIA T1+ regulations such as the use of 37-inch tyres and 350 millimetres of wheel travel, aided by the use of 8.5-inch by 17-inch wheels and 355-mm ventilated brake discs from Alcon and six piston calipres. The Raptor features double wishbone suspension on both sides with coil-over three- and four-way adjustable external bypass dampers courtesy of FOX.

The engine is a 5.0-litre V8 that comes from Ford’s Coyote line. It also has a dry sump oil system and tuned exhaust.

Some aspects are inspired by the production and racing-based Ford Raptor. The latter, a programme led by Brad Lovell, has enjoyed great success in desert racing with class wins at the latest Baja 1000 and Finke Desert Race. This and the rally raid edition have 400 mm in ground clearance, a widened stance, and an approach angle of over seventy degrees.

“Taking on such a demanding race like Dakar is a daunting task for all of us at Ford Performance, but we have never shirked a challenge,” commented Ford Performance’s racing boss Mark Rushbrook. “To embrace this challenge, we have partnered with the best in the world with M-Sport and Red Bull and I think it shows how seriously we are taking this project. The Ford Raptor T1+ is a stake in the ground for our global off-road vision. We want to take on the best and prove ourselves in the toughest places on earth. The lessons we are learning from Raptor T1+, along with competing with stock trucks in Baja 1000 and Finke Desert Race, will help make Raptor vehicles even better for our customers.”

M-Sport, Ford’s lead World Rally Championship outfit, launched a rally raid division in 2022 in partnership with Neil Woolridge Motorsport. Roma and Gareth Woolridge raced Rangers for the team during the 2023 season, the former notching a podium at Morocco in their first World Rally-Raid Championship start, before tackling the Dakar. Both drivers struggled with mechanical issues and a crash but ultimately reached the finish; Roma scored a best stage finish of ninth while Woolridge’s was seventh. NWM broke from M-Sport to continue developing the Ranger in 2024.

Sainz, the defending Dakar winner, joined the Raptor group in May. Roma took the Raptor to desert testing in Morocco the following month; as he did in 2023, Africa Eco Race truck winner Tomáš Tomeček provided logistical support.

The Hungarian Baja, part of the FIA European Baja Cup, is scheduled for 8–11 August while the Rallye du Maroc will conclude the W2RC season on 6–11 October. The 2025 Dakar Rally will take place on 4–17 January.