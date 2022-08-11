RX2e Championship

Woolridge to make rallycross debut in Hell in RX2e

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: FIA RX2e Championship / Extreme E

The South African off road icon Lance Woolridge was announced on Wednesday afternoon to be making rallycross debut in the all-electric FIA RX2e Championship support series at the FIA World Rallycross Championship round in Norway this weekend.

Woolridge who has never done any proper side-by-side racing before, beside being an active driver in the current Extreme E series, driving for Veloce Racing alongside a familiar RX2e name Christine GZ, where he has faced a little bit of door banging.

The South African do have a lot of off roading experience from earlier, before he signed up with Veloce to replace Stéphane Sarrazin for this season in Extreme E, he became a two-time a Class T champion in the South African Cross Country Series.

Credit: FIA RX2e Championship / Extreme E

“I’m very excited to enter a completely new discipline for me, that will help me to add a set of skills to my driving and enhance my motorsport career. I will be happy to progress my learning and speed throughout the weekend.” Woolridge said.

Woolridge will be up against some of the upcoming fast young talents including the Höljes winner Viktor Vranckx, Patrick O’Donovan, Isak Sjökvist, Nils Andersson as well as Extreme E rival Laia Sanz.

However, Woolridge will not be the only one making a debut in rallycross this weekend in the class. The multiple skiing world champion Aksel Lund Svindal will also be switching disciplines.

“I know I am up against some very fast drivers with this being their primary discipline I am not expecting to be winning but I hope I can at least provide a challenge for them. Coming from rally raid, I am confident with reading terrain and going fast, but do not often race against other cars side by side so this will be the challenge for me.” Woolridge added.

2022 Ramudden World RX of Norway, RX2e entry list:

DRIVERNAT.COMPETITORNAT.
00Patrick O’DONOVANGBRPatrick O’DonovanGBR
5Pablo SUÁREZESPQEV MotorsportESP
9Aksel Lund SVINDALNORAksel Lund SvindalNOR
13Viktor VRANCKXBELBert VranckxBEL
14Nils ANDERSSONSWEKristoffersson MotorsportSWE
34Lance WOOLRIDGEZAFQEV MotorsportESP
44Laia SANZESPAcciona Sainz XE TeamESP
77Mark FLAHERTYGBRMark FlahertyGBR
82Isak SJÖKVISTSWEIsak SjökvistSWE
97Raul FERREANDACA Esport
Share
799 posts

About author
Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 8 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
Related posts
RX2e Championship

Skiing champion Aksel Lund Svindal to make rallycross debut in Hell RX2e

By
2 Mins read
Aksel Lund Svindal, a four-time Olympic medalist and five-time world champion in skiing, will begin dabbling in rallycross with the FIA RX2e Championship at Hell.
Extreme ERX2e Championship

Laia Sanz joins RX2e for "several events" as Extreme E prep

By
2 Mins read
Extreme E driver Laia Sanz will use the World Rallycross RX2e to help refine her four-wheel skills in her main category as she is scheduled to run multiple races for 2022.
Extreme ERX2e Championship

Catie Munnings to make rallycross debut in RX2e Sweden

By
2 Mins read
Rally and Extreme E driver Catie Munnings will make the jump to rallycross as she enters the FIA RX2e Championship’s World RX of Sweden in July.