2022 World RX of Riga entries officially published

Credit: Jeorg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

The entry lists for the 2022 FIA World Rallycross Championship round 2/3 and the 2022 FIA European Rallycross Championship round 4 at Riga in Latvia on 3/4 September are now officially published featuring 8 all-electric RX1e cars and 18 RX1 cars

Following the new all-electric debut in Hell in Norway last weekend, the 2022 season continues now with a doubleheader at the old Soviet-era racetrack of Biķernieku trase in the outskirts of the Latvian capital. The same eight contenders racing in Norway will be back again in Latvia with the four-time World RX champion Johan Kristoffersson, who wrote history in Norway by becoming the first winner in the new era, headlining the small but capable entry list.

Joining Kristoffersson in the three Volkswagen Polo RX1e fielded by Kristoffersson Motorsport are the former WRC driver Ole-Christian Veiby and rallycross newcomer Gustav Bergström.

Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Hansen Motorsport 2022 season start didn´t go as they were hoping for, the two Hansen brothers of Timmy Hansen and Kevin Hansen in a pair of Peugeot 208 RX1e cars are looking to take redemption in Riga, a track that has suited them well before during the old Supercar era.

The new 2022 team Construction Equipment Dealer Team was the only team in Norway that had both of the PWR 001 RX1e cars in the final with the 2022 RallyX Nordic champion Niclas Grönholm coming out better than his female teammate Klara Andersson.

Joining as a sole driver this time too is the legendary German rallycross driver Rene Munnich, who entered with a Seat Ibiza RX1e car for his own team All-inkl.com Munnich Motorsport.

Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

In the Euro RX field, it is the local home hero Janis Baumanis that is headlining the entries for the home crowd, the #YellowSquad Peugeot 208 driver finished in third in Norway and is looking to take the first win on his home track but it will not be easy as the current Euro RX champion Anton Marklund from Sweden is also coming with the SET Promotion prepared Hyundai i20, alongside the second place finisher in Norway Sondre Evjen.

Other strong names in the Euro RX field are the Danish dynamite Ulrik Linnemann in a Ford Fiesta, Belgian former GT racing driver Enzo Ide in an Audi S1, and Norwegian´s Sivert Svardal in a Volkswagen Polo.

Joining as a wildcard for this event are also two strong names, the veteran Swede Peter Hedström in a Volkswagen Polo and the championship returning Finn Mikko Ikonen, in a newly acquired Hyundai i20 from the Grönholm RX squad. the RallyX Nordic and Nitro Rallycross Crosskart front-runner Ronalds Baldins will make his Euro RX debut with a Ford Focus.

World RX of Riga, RX1e entry list:

NO.DRIVERNAT.COMPETITORNAT.CAR
1Johan KRISTOFFERSSONSWEKristoffersson MotorsportSWEVolkswagen RX1e
12Klara ANDERSSONSWEConstruction Equipment Dealer TeamSWEPWR RX1e
17Gustav BERGSTRÖMSWEGustav BergströmSWEVolkswagen RX1e
21Timmy HANSENSWEHansen World RX TeamSWEPeugeot 208 RX1e
52Ole Christian VEIBYNORKristoffersson MotorsportSWEVolkswagen RX1e
68Niclas GRÖNHOLMFINConstruction Equipment Dealer TeamSWEPWR RX1e
71Kevin HANSENSWEHansen World RX TeamSWEPeugeot 208 RX1e
77René MÜNNICHDEUALL-INKL.COM Muennich MotorsportDEUSEAT Ibiza RX1e

World RX of Riga, Euro RX entry list:

NO.DRIVERNAT.COMPETITORNAT.CAR
6Jānis BAUMANIS*LVA#YellowSquadSWEPeugeot 208
8Peter HEDSTRÖMSWEHedströms MotorsportSWEVolkswagen Polo
9David NORDGAARDNORDavid NordgaardNORFord Fiesta
10Mikko IKONENFINBetomik Racing TeamFINHyundai i20
24Sivert SVARDALNORSivert SvardalNORVolkswagen Polo
33Ulrik LINNEMANN*DNKLinnemann PromotionDNKFord Fiesta
38Mandie AUGUST*DEUALL-INKL.COM Muennich MotorsportDEUSEAT Ibiza
44Dariusz TOPOLEWSKI*POLOponeoPOLFord Fiesta
50Attila MÓZER*HUNNyirád Motorsport KFTHUNFord Fiesta
51Márk MÓZERHUNNyirád Motorsport KFTHUNPeugeot 208
55Paulius PLESKOVASLTUTSK Baltijos SportasLTUFord Fiesta
67Frank VALLENORFrank ValleNORFord Fiesta
69Sondre EVJENNORJC RaceteknikSWEAudi S1
73Tamás KÁRAI*HUNKárai Motorsport SportegyesületHUNAudi S1
81Ronalds BALDIŅŠLVARonalds BaldiņšLVAFord Focus
88Marcin GAGACKI*POLOponeoPOLFord Fiesta
91Enzo IDE*BELEKSSWEAudi S1
92Anton MARKLUND*SWESET PromotionFINHyundai i20
