Extreme E

ACCIONA Sainz leads Copper X Prix Free Practices

By
3 Mins read
Credit: Andrew Ferraro

The ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team enjoyed a solid Friday as Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz led the two Free Practice sessions ahead of the Copper X Prix.

The team beat points leader Rosberg X Racing by just two-tenths of a second in FP1, though the margin was actually much greater had Sanz not received a ten-second penalty for hitting a waypoint marker. The same infraction was also handed to Chip Ganassi Racing‘s Kyle LeDuc.

“The race in Chile will be important for ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team as an individual event but also in the bigger picture for the final stages of the championship because there are only two events to go in the calendar,” commented Sainz.

“We are traveling to a different continent and we visit South America for the very first time. I have fond memories of my time there with the World Rally Championship and the Rally Dakar and I am sure that Extreme E will also receive a warm welcome. It will be an excellent race. I am already looking forward to discovering the terrain where we will be racing and I want to see what challenges the track entails.”

ACCIONA | Sainz’s run comes just days after the team resumed rebuilding their Spark ODYSSEY 21, which suffered severe damage in a wreck at the first Island X Prix and forced them to run the second in the Extreme E test car. The team was also permitted to shake down the reconstructed car ahead of the weekend.

“Both Carlos and I are really looking forward to the Copper X Prix because we were really competitive in Sardinia but we were not able to translate our potential into a good result,” said Sanz. “I am optimistic and I think that we can stand out in Chile because in the last events we have had the pace to fight for everything. I am convinced that we will keep that same level in what remains of this season. We will work flat-out to do so.”

RXR dropped to sixth in FP2 while Sainz led Andretti United XE by over five seconds. ABT CUPRA XE did not set a time after Jutta Kleinschmidt had a rough landing on a jump that damaged her car’s nose; while she exited the vehicle without issue, she was airlifted to Hospital de Calama for further evaluation.

“After her accident in Free Practice 2 Jutta will need to stay in hospital overnight for further observation,” stated a team spokesperson. “The entire ABT CUPRA XE team is in close contact with Jutta and wishes her the very best.”

Emma Gilmour of McLaren XE was penalised during her run that resulted in the team also not having an official time. XITE Energy Racing failed to finish the first practice following Timo Scheider‘s air time that resulted in a broken steering arm.

Unlike previous races, each driver got two laps due to the Copper X Prix course being much shorter.

Free Practice #1 results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Lap #1 TimeLap #2 TimeDriver #2Lap #1 TimeLap #2 Time
155ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team9:32.925*Carlos Sainz2:03.0101:55.893Laia Sanz2:00.6981:54.246
26Rosberg X Racing9:33.104Johan Kristoffersson2:00.9661:59.263Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky2:06.0701:59.868
344X44 Vida Carbon Racing9:42.277Sébastien Loeb2:02.9921:54.552Cristina Gutiérrez2:06.6682:00.122
458McLaren XE9:54.785*Tanner Foust2:09.9661:53.829Emma Gilmour2:12.0732:00.721
5125ABT CUPRA XE9:58.072Nasser Al-Attiyah1:57.5551:57.314Jutta Kleinschmidt2:18.9192:05.101
623Andretti United XE9:58.154Timmy Hansen2:01.7391:56.161Catie Munnings2:11.1242:01.619
722JBXE10:04.220Kevin Hansen2:04.8431:59.074Hedda Hosås2:14.5922:05.476
899Chip Ganassi Racing10:12.959*Kyle LeDuc2:19.5561:58.800Sara Price1:59.3861:57.927
95Veloce Racing11:40.904Lance Woolridge2:13.7922:09.643Christine GZ2:09.6432:08.103
1042XITE Energy RacingDNFTimo Scheider2:16.917N/ATamara MolinaroN/AN/A
* – Received a penalty

Free Practice #2 results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Lap #1 TimeLap #2 TimeDriver #2Lap #1 TimeLap #2 Time
155ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team9:10.167Laia Sanz1:49.2172:07.386Carlos Sainz1:50.8941:57.019
223Andretti United XE9:15.905Catie Munnings2:01.5172:05.258Timmy Hansen1:49.4681:52.395
344X44 Vida Carbon Racing9:25.555*Cristina Gutiérrez1:52.4521:57.438Sébastien Loeb1:49.3641:51.562
422JBXE9:28.862*Hedda Hosås2:02.9932:07.364Kevin Hansen1:52.2921:54.249
55Veloce Racing9:38.466*Christine GZ2:01.9532:08.412Lance Woolridge1:54.0031:57.390
66Rosberg X Racing9:39.463Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky2:22.3921:57.538Johan Kristoffersson1:48.1161:50.355
799Chip Ganassi Racing9:40.060*Sara Price1:56.1032:01.034Kyle LeDuc1:50.7851:52.208
842XITE Energy Racing9:40.259*Tamara Molinaro2:05.2812:08/237Timo Scheider1:52.9391:54.654
958McLaren XEDNFEmma Gilmour2:10.2591:52.506Tanner Foust1:53.175DNF
10125ABT CUPRA XEDNFJutta KleinschmidtN/AN/ANasser Al-AttiyahN/AN/A
Related posts
Extreme E

2022 Copper X Prix track layout revealed

By
1 Mins read
The inaugural Copper X Prix in Chile will take place on a 3.05-kilometre “roller coaster” circuit in the Atacama Desert.
Extreme E

Tamara Molinaro, Timo Scheider to finish out 2022 XE season with XITE

By
2 Mins read
XITE Energy Racing will retain Timo Scheider and Tamara Molinaro, who were last-minute additions for the Island X Prix in June, for the fina races of the Extreme E season in South America.
Extreme E

X44 picks up Vida Carbon title sponsorship

By
2 Mins read
Ahead of the next Extreme E round in Chile, Team X44 has acquired title sponsorship from carbon credit investment company Vida Carbon Corp. to become X44 Vida Carbon Racing.