Extreme E

ACCIONA | Sainz dominates Desert X Prix Race 2

By
2 Mins read
Credit: Sam Bagnall

ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team‘s Desert X Prix got off to a rough start when Fraser McConnell rolled on the last lap of the Grand Final on Saturday. Fortunately, Sunday was a new day and McConnell got to end his maiden weekend with the team on top.

After qualifying for the second Grand Final with the help of a heat win, McConnell and Laia Sanz dominated from start to finish as they never lost the lead. With Saturday winner Rosberg X Racing finishing last in the Grand Final, the Sainz outfit narrowed the early championship gap between the two to three points.

“Stepping into this team was such a huge step for me,” said McConnell. “So many other people could have had the opportunity, but I was chosen by Carlos (Sainz) and the team to be here. They saw something in me, they believed in me, and this gave me so much confidence to dig as deep as I could. I am living this opportunity as if it is my last, making sure I can make a name for myself and the team. Carlos has been a hero of mine growing up, so racing for him is such a feeling. It has been a very good first weekend.

“Yesterday we didn’t get what we wanted, but these things can happen when you push. We are here to win, not to be second or third, and everyone in ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team is doing everything they can to fulfill this goal. I am going to enjoy this win as much as I can. It is a long break now until the next round, but we will go through everything to analyze what we did right and what we did wrong. We will carry the positives and work on the negatives. Awesome feeling and ready to go for it again.”

McLaren XE won the Redemption Race after passing Legacy Motor Club in the final lap, spoiling Travis Pastrana‘s hopes of finally beating his close friend and longtime rallycross rival Mattias Ekström. Pastrana even arrived in Saudi Arabia with a t-shirt listing items such as winning the Nitrocross championship and qualifying for the Daytona 500, and at the top was “beat Mattias Ekström”.

“Sorry, Travis! I enjoy this game just a little bit too much,” Ekström quipped.

Despite missing out on the win, Legacy certainly could have had a worse début as they finished runner-up in both Redemption Races. Pastrana’s team-mate Gray Leadbetter also secured the Continental Traction Challenge on Sunday by setting the fastest total time through the third sector in the first heat, though she received a fifteen-second penalty after starting her stint too soon before crew members left the switch bay.

Fellow series newcomer SUN Minimeal Team finished third in the Redemption Race. JBXE retired after Dania Akeel rolled.

Grand Final results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
155ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team10:54.593Fraser McConnellLaia Sanz
227Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E10:55.999Timmy HansenCatie Munnings
35E.ON Veloce Racing10:59.255Molly TaylorKevin Hansen
46Rosberg X Racing11:02.644Mikaela Åhlin-KottulinskyJohan Kristoffersson

Redemption Race results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
158NEOM McLaren XE8:32.825Cristina GutiérrezMattias Ekström
284Legacy Motor Club8:33.517Travis PastranaGray Leadbetter
38SUN Minimeal Team8:42.634Timo ScheiderKlara Andersson
422JBXEDNFAndreas BakkerudDania Akeel

Qualifying results

Round #1

Heat #1

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
16Rosberg X Racing10:48.380Johan KristofferssonMikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
25E.ON Veloce Racing10:49.993Kevin HansenMolly Taylor
358NEOM McLaren XE10:58.412Mattias EkströmCristina Gutiérrez
484Legacy Motor Club11:10.847*Gray LeadbetterTravis Pastrana
* – Received a penalty

Heat #2

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
155ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team10:59.956Fraser McConnellLaia Sanz
227Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E11:00.968Timmy HansenCatie Munnings
38SUN Minimeal Team11:07.761Timo ScheiderKlara Andersson
422JBXE11:29.911Dania AkeelAndreas Bakkerud

Round #2

Heat #1

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
127Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E10:49.433Catie MunningsTimmy Hansen
258NEOM McLaren XE10:50.639Mattias EkströmCristina Gutiérrez
35E.ON Veloce Racing10:51.085Kevin HansenMolly Taylor
422JBXE11:18.931Andreas BakkerudDania Akeel

Heat #2

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
16Rosberg X Racing10:59.082Johan KristofferssonMikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
284Legacy Motor Club11:03.634Gray LeadbetterTravis Pastrana
355ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team11:04.771Laia SanzFraser McConnell
48SUN Minimeal Team11:08.869Klara AnderssonTimo Scheider
