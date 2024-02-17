Rosberg X Racing kicks off title defence with Desert X Prix 1 win

Rosberg X Racing‘s quest for a third Extreme E title is off to a good start after winning the first race of 2024 at the Desert X Prix on Saturday, though it was probably too close for comfort.
RXR and McLaren XE scrapped for the Grand Final victory, beginning with a battle of the Swedes as the former’s Johan Kristoffersson squared off with Mattias Ekström. Kristoffersson held the two-second edge as the two swapped out for Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky and Cristina Gutiérrez.
Gutiérrez found an opening on the final lap but Åhlin-Kottulinsky managed to close it in time and score the win by just .167 of a second. The win wrapped up a Saturday clean sweep for the reigning champion, who won both of their heat races.
“Johan handed over the car in a good position, but the competition was intense, especially my battle with Cristina,” said Åhlin-Kottulinsky. “I was very happy to make the overtake and take the win.”
Although coming up short, second is still nothing to scoff at for Ekström and Gutiérrez in their maiden race for McLaren. Veloce Racing joined them on the podium while last year’s championship runner-up ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team rolled on the final lap.
Andretti XE won the Redemption Race ahead of series newcomer Legacy Motor Club, while fellow débutant SUN Minimeal Team suffered a rash of mechanical issues that included differential and engine failures and a tyre puncture while pitting.
Grand Final results
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|6
|Rosberg X Racing
|11:08.024
|Johan Kristoffersson
|Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
|2
|58
|NEOM McLaren XE
|11:08.191
|Mattias Ekström
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|3
|5
|E.ON Veloce Racing
|11:11.363
|Kevin Hansen
|Molly Taylor
|4
|55
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|DNF
|Laia Sanz
|Fraser McConnell
Redemption Race results
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|27
|Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E
|10:55.379
|Catie Munnings
|Timmy Hansen
|2
|84
|Legacy Motor Club
|11:19.103
|Gray Leadbetter
|Travis Pastrana
|3
|22
|JBXE
|11:25.018
|Andreas Bakkerud
|Dania Akeel
|4
|8
|SUN Minimeal Team
|DNF
|Klara Andersson
|Timo Scheider
Qualifying results
Round #1
Heat #1
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|5
|E.ON Veloce Racing
|10:53.341
|Kevin Hansen
|Molly Taylor
|2
|58
|NEOM McLaren XE
|10:58.047
|Mattias Ekström
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|3
|8
|SUN Minimeal Team
|11:03.027
|Timo Scheider
|Klara Andersson
|4
|22
|JBXE
|11:27.430
|Andreas Bakkerud
|Dania Akeel
Heat #2
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|6
|Rosberg X Racing
|11:04.679
|Johan Kristoffersson
|Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
|2
|27
|Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E
|11:08.940
|Timmy Hansen
|Catie Munnings
|3
|55
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|11:12.909
|Fraser McConnell
|Laia Sanz
|4
|84
|Legacy Motor Club
|11:28.965
|Travis Pastrana
|Gray Leadbetter
Round #2
Heat #1
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|55
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|10:56.533
|Fraser McConnell
|Laia Sanz
|2
|5
|E.ON Veloce Racing
|10:59.820
|Molly Taylor
|Kevin Hansen
|3
|84
|Legacy Motor Club
|11:08.029
|Travis Pastrana
|Gray Leadbetter
|4
|22
|JBXE
|11:40.366
|Andreas Bakkerud
|Dania Akeel
Heat #2
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|1
|6
|Rosberg X Racing
|11:11.797
|Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
|Johan Kristoffersson
|2
|58
|NEOM McLaren XE
|11:13.008
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|Mattias Ekström
|3
|27
|Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E
|11:18.412
|Timmy Hansen
|Catie Munnings
|4
|8
|SUN Minimeal Team
|11:27.179
|Timo Scheider
|Klara Andersson