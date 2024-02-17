Rosberg X Racing kicks off title defence with Desert X Prix 1 win

Rosberg X Racing‘s quest for a third Extreme E title is off to a good start after winning the first race of 2024 at the Desert X Prix on Saturday, though it was probably too close for comfort.

RXR and McLaren XE scrapped for the Grand Final victory, beginning with a battle of the Swedes as the former’s Johan Kristoffersson squared off with Mattias Ekström. Kristoffersson held the two-second edge as the two swapped out for Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky and Cristina Gutiérrez.

Gutiérrez found an opening on the final lap but Åhlin-Kottulinsky managed to close it in time and score the win by just .167 of a second. The win wrapped up a Saturday clean sweep for the reigning champion, who won both of their heat races.

“Johan handed over the car in a good position, but the competition was intense, especially my battle with Cristina,” said Åhlin-Kottulinsky. “I was very happy to make the overtake and take the win.”

Although coming up short, second is still nothing to scoff at for Ekström and Gutiérrez in their maiden race for McLaren. Veloce Racing joined them on the podium while last year’s championship runner-up ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team rolled on the final lap.

Andretti XE won the Redemption Race ahead of series newcomer Legacy Motor Club, while fellow débutant SUN Minimeal Team suffered a rash of mechanical issues that included differential and engine failures and a tyre puncture while pitting.

Grand Final results

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 6 Rosberg X Racing 11:08.024 Johan Kristoffersson Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 2 58 NEOM McLaren XE 11:08.191 Mattias Ekström Cristina Gutiérrez 3 5 E.ON Veloce Racing 11:11.363 Kevin Hansen Molly Taylor 4 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team DNF Laia Sanz Fraser McConnell

Redemption Race results

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 27 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E 10:55.379 Catie Munnings Timmy Hansen 2 84 Legacy Motor Club 11:19.103 Gray Leadbetter Travis Pastrana 3 22 JBXE 11:25.018 Andreas Bakkerud Dania Akeel 4 8 SUN Minimeal Team DNF Klara Andersson Timo Scheider

Qualifying results

Round #1

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 5 E.ON Veloce Racing 10:53.341 Kevin Hansen Molly Taylor 2 58 NEOM McLaren XE 10:58.047 Mattias Ekström Cristina Gutiérrez 3 8 SUN Minimeal Team 11:03.027 Timo Scheider Klara Andersson 4 22 JBXE 11:27.430 Andreas Bakkerud Dania Akeel

Heat #2

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 6 Rosberg X Racing 11:04.679 Johan Kristoffersson Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 2 27 Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E 11:08.940 Timmy Hansen Catie Munnings 3 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 11:12.909 Fraser McConnell Laia Sanz 4 84 Legacy Motor Club 11:28.965 Travis Pastrana Gray Leadbetter

Round #2

Heat #1

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Driver #2 1 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 10:56.533 Fraser McConnell Laia Sanz 2 5 E.ON Veloce Racing 10:59.820 Molly Taylor Kevin Hansen 3 84 Legacy Motor Club 11:08.029 Travis Pastrana Gray Leadbetter 4 22 JBXE 11:40.366 Andreas Bakkerud Dania Akeel

Heat #2