Extreme E

Rosberg X Racing kicks off title defence with Desert X Prix 1 win

By
Credit: Andrew Ferraro

Rosberg X Racing‘s quest for a third Extreme E title is off to a good start after winning the first race of 2024 at the Desert X Prix on Saturday, though it was probably too close for comfort.

RXR and McLaren XE scrapped for the Grand Final victory, beginning with a battle of the Swedes as the former’s Johan Kristoffersson squared off with Mattias Ekström. Kristoffersson held the two-second edge as the two swapped out for Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky and Cristina Gutiérrez.

Gutiérrez found an opening on the final lap but Åhlin-Kottulinsky managed to close it in time and score the win by just .167 of a second. The win wrapped up a Saturday clean sweep for the reigning champion, who won both of their heat races.

“Johan handed over the car in a good position, but the competition was intense, especially my battle with Cristina,” said Åhlin-Kottulinsky. “I was very happy to make the overtake and take the win.”

Although coming up short, second is still nothing to scoff at for Ekström and Gutiérrez in their maiden race for McLaren. Veloce Racing joined them on the podium while last year’s championship runner-up ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team rolled on the final lap.

Andretti XE won the Redemption Race ahead of series newcomer Legacy Motor Club, while fellow débutant SUN Minimeal Team suffered a rash of mechanical issues that included differential and engine failures and a tyre puncture while pitting.

Grand Final results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
16Rosberg X Racing11:08.024Johan KristofferssonMikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
258NEOM McLaren XE11:08.191Mattias EkströmCristina Gutiérrez
35E.ON Veloce Racing11:11.363Kevin HansenMolly Taylor
455ACCIONA | Sainz XE TeamDNFLaia SanzFraser McConnell

Redemption Race results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
127Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E10:55.379Catie MunningsTimmy Hansen
284Legacy Motor Club11:19.103Gray LeadbetterTravis Pastrana
322JBXE11:25.018Andreas BakkerudDania Akeel
48SUN Minimeal TeamDNFKlara AnderssonTimo Scheider

Qualifying results

Round #1

Heat #1

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
15E.ON Veloce Racing10:53.341Kevin HansenMolly Taylor
258NEOM McLaren XE10:58.047Mattias EkströmCristina Gutiérrez
38SUN Minimeal Team11:03.027Timo ScheiderKlara Andersson
422JBXE11:27.430Andreas BakkerudDania Akeel

Heat #2

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
16Rosberg X Racing11:04.679Johan KristofferssonMikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
227Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E11:08.940Timmy HansenCatie Munnings
355ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team11:12.909Fraser McConnellLaia Sanz
484Legacy Motor Club11:28.965Travis PastranaGray Leadbetter

Round #2

Heat #1

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
155ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team10:56.533Fraser McConnellLaia Sanz
25E.ON Veloce Racing10:59.820Molly TaylorKevin Hansen
384Legacy Motor Club11:08.029Travis PastranaGray Leadbetter
422JBXE11:40.366Andreas BakkerudDania Akeel

Heat #2

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Driver #2
16Rosberg X Racing11:11.797Mikaela Åhlin-KottulinskyJohan Kristoffersson
258NEOM McLaren XE11:13.008Cristina GutiérrezMattias Ekström
327Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E11:18.412Timmy HansenCatie Munnings
48SUN Minimeal Team11:27.179Timo ScheiderKlara Andersson
