Alessandro Famularo to make FIA F3 debut for Charouz Racing System in Monza

Venezuelan driver Alessandro Famularo will get behind the wheel of the #15 Charouz Racing System car this weekend, in the final weekend of the FIA Formula 3 season at Monza.

Famularo is the fifth driver to occupy the car this season, as he replaces David Schumacher, who filled the Charouz seat in Zandvoort in round eight.

The nineteen-year-old hasn’t raced in a single-seater series since taking part in the Formula Regional European Championship for three races at the beginning of 2021.

Charouz has only managed to score one point this season, so Famularo will be keen to do what many could not before him and get points on the board for his team.

Famularo outlined his expectations ahead of the weekend, “The aim for this weekend will be to gain experience and learn the maximum possible. I’m really excited about this and I can’t wait to go out there and drive, especially at a beautiful track like Monza.”