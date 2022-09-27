Alfa Romeo Still Evaluating Formula 1 Future Despite Imminent Sauber Departure

Despite announcing they would be ending their partnership with the Sauber F1 Team at the end of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, Alfa Romeo have yet to decide their long term future within the sport, and could ultimately remain in some capacity.

Alfa Romeo could remain in Formula 1 if it partners up with another team that runs with the Ferrari power unit, although they are evaluating other motorsport options such as the FIA World Endurance Championship or the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, the CEO of Alfa Romeo, says there is no rush to make a decision about its future within motorsport, and all avenues will be looked at before they announce their decision.

“I’m totally open to everything,” said Imperato to Motorsport.com. “By the way, it’s a period that gives me the opportunity to study everything with no pressure. That’s what I have.

“And I would say, even if we have to take a decision before the end of this year, we have some weeks, months, to see how is the business, and as well to choose in a kind of serene atmosphere.

“So I’m not in a hurry. Everything is on the table, I would say. I would love to find the best compromise between motorsport DNA, and the EV transition that you see.

“What I’m trying to build is this consistency between my history and the necessary existential move that I have to do. And it’s not obvious I would say, between the DNA history, and the switch.”

Whilst Sauber are expected to join forces with Audi Sport when they make their venture in Formula 1 in 2026, Imparato opted not to comment about that potential announcement, instead insisting their own departure announcement, made on the same day as Audi announcing their arrival, was done because of the need for ‘clarity’.

Imparato says the deal with Sauber, which was extended into 2023 before the announcement that would be their last year together, has been a special one, but 2024 will mark the beginning of a new chapter for Alfa Romeo.

“The need for clarity seems to be very important,” Imparato said. “So what I wanted to send as a message was super simple. One, I renew the contract with Sauber Engineering for 2023, for one reason – we are happy with them.

“Not only on the business side, because on the business side, I have probably the best return on investment of the paddock. But on the way we are working together. We are working on special editions, but as well we organised special events together with GTA owners, with classic owners. We are happy to be together.

“Second message, never forget that I have with Sauber Engineering an annual contract with yearly assessment. And I can exit each and every end of July of any year.

“Third message, 2024 will be the first year when I launch a 100% EV offer for Alfa Romeo. So at one point of time, as we cannot plan for three months, I have to plan for more than that.

“So I said guys, we have to open a new chapter of our history, a new chapter of our adventure, so it’s more than a history with Sauber, and with motorsport, and let’s benefit from this context to be clear. And that was a sense of our communication.”