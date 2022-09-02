Formula 2

Drugovich Storms to Fourth Formula 2 Pole Position of 2022 as Pourchaire Crashes

Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Felipe Drugovich edged another step closer to the 2022 FIA Formula 2 championship title as he clinched his fourth pole position of the year on Friday afternoon at the Circuit Zandvoort.

The Brazilian will start Sunday’s Feature race from the front of the field, with the MP Motorsport ace dominating the first Formula 2 Qualifying session at Zandvoort in the modern era.

He earned two points for taking pole position, and his position was strengthened still further by the fact that his closest rival for the championship, ART Grand Prix’s Théo Pourchaire, crashed out of Qualifying and will start both races down in sixteenth position.

Pourchaire’s crash into the barriers after losing the rear of the car at turn three caused a fifteen minute interruption to the session, but on resumption, Drugovich claimed top spot with a lap of 1:20.713, more than two-tenths of a second better than anyone else could manage.

Joining Drugovich on the front row on Sunday will be Virtuosi Racing’s Jack Doohan, the Australian the only driver to get within half a second of the pole time, and even he was 0.226 seconds back.

Third on the grid will be Carlin’s Logan Sargeant, with the American edging out Trident’s Richard Verschoor by just 0.001 seconds, while a further 0.001 seconds back in fifth was DAMSRed Bull-backed Ayuma Iwasa.

Liam Lawson, a winner last time out at Spa-Francorchamps, put the second Carlin sixth on the grid, just ahead of Prema Racing’s Dennis Hauger in seventh and Hitech Grand Prix’s Jüri Vips in eighth.

Ninth on the grid will be the second Hitech of Marcus Armstrong, while tenth place – and pole position for Saturday’s Sprint Race – was MP Motorsport’s Clément Novalak.

As well as Pourchaire’s red flag, another was needed due to an incident involving Prema Racings’s Jehan Daruvala, who lost the car at turn seven, while there were also off-track moments for Sargeant, Doohan and ART Grand Prix’s Frederik Vesti at turn twelve during the session.

Circuit Zandvoort Qualifying Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIMEGAP
111Felipe DruogvichBRZMP Motorsport1:20.713
23Jack DoohanAUSVirtuosi Racing1:20.939+0.226
36Logan SargeantUSACarlin Racing1:21.241+0.528
420Richard VerschoorNEDTrident1:21.242+0.529
517Ayuma IwasaJPNDAMS1:21.243+0.530
65Liam LawsonNZLCarlin Racing1:21.281+0.568
71Dennis HaugerNORPrema Racing1:21.347+0.634
88Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix1:21.443+0.730
97Marcus ArmstrongNZLHitech Grand Prix1:21.454+0.741
1012Clément NovalakFRAMP Motorsport1:21.559+0.846
119Frederik VestiDENART Grand Prix1:21.580+0.867
1225Amaury CordeelBELVan Amersfoort Racing1:21.619+0.906
1322Enzo FittipaldiBRZCharouz Racing System1:21.733+1.020
1416Roy NissanyISRDAMS1:21.738+1.025
154Marino SatoJPNVirtuosi Racing1:21.923+1.210
1610Théo PourchaireFRAART Grand Prix1:21.984+1.271
172Jehan DaruvalaINDPrema Racing1:22.007+1.294
1824David BeckmannGERVan Amersfoort Racing1:22.075+1.362
1914Olii CaldwellGBRCampos Racing1:22.084+1.371
2021Calan WilliamsAUSTrident1:22.122+1.409
2115Ralph BoschungCHECampos Racing1:22.399+1.686
2223Tatiana CalderónCOLCharouz Racing System1:23.113+2.400
