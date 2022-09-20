Formula 4

€10,000 prize up for grabs in the FIA Motorsport Games Formula 4 competition

Credit: FIA Motorsport Games

Chassis manufacturer KCMG will be funding a €10,000 prize fund for the upcoming FIA Motorsport Games Formula 4 competition that will see drivers do battle for their country as they aim to secure Gold.

Following the maiden event at Vallelunder in 2019, KCMG will once again be providing a field of hybrid single-seaters for Formula 4 which is due to take place 26-30 October.

 “I’m really excited for the FIA Motorsport Games and delighted to see so much interest in the event,” said Paul Ip, KCMG Founder.

“KCMG and everyone involved are focused in preparing the cars, and we’re confident of having at least 20 cars on the grid again, which will make for a fantastic weekend.”

The carbon fibre composite monocoque for the Formula 4 cars and structural parts are manufactured by KCMG Composites in Taiwan. The KC-MG01 is powered by a 176bhp 1.4-litre turbo-charged engine with a 12kW battery.

The competition gets underway on Friday 28 October with two thirty-minute practice sessions; Saturday will feature qualifying and a twenty-minute qualifying race. The final day will see a thirty-minute feature race that will decide the three medal positions.

While the grid is yet to be announced, there has been interest from around the world with at least twenty cars expected to take part in the race.

