Formula 3 post-season testing gets underway in Jerez this week

Credit: Formula 3

On 21 September FIA Formula 3 cars hit the track once again for post-season testing as teams prepare for the 2023 season.

Each day of the three-day test will consist of a morning and an afternoon session, with eighteen hours of track time available to the drivers to gather data across the three days. All cars will be provided with eight sets of slick tyres and three sets of wet Pirelli tyres for the duration of the test, and teams will test on the hard compound tyres.

The first day of testing will see a total of sixteen drivers who have never driven a Formula 3 car get behind the wheel, as they are joined by fourteen drivers with at least one Formula 3 race under their belt.

Of these fourteen drivers, ten are returning drivers who competed in the 2022 Formula 3 championship, including race winner Franco Colapinto and podium sitters Zak O’Sullivan, Reece Ushijima and Gregoire Saucy.

However, of the ten returning drivers only three, Gregoire Saucy, Josep Maria Marti and Rafael Villagomez will join back up with the same team they completed the 2022 Formula 3 season with.

PREMA will take to the Jerez track with a completely new look lineup, Paul Aaron, Dino Beganovic and last season’s leading Carlin driver Zak O’Sullivan occupying the PREMA cars for the three-day test.

Paul Aaron expressed his feelings on getting this testing opportunity, “Super happy and proud to announce that I will participate in the post-season F3 test with PREMA. They have proved themselves as a team year after year, and I am happy to be able to learn with the best. It will be important to gather as much info and knowledge as possible during the 3-day Jerez test.”

Dino Beganovic added, “I am really happy to join the F3 test, especially with the PREMA team as I have been with them for three years now. I cannot wait to drive a Formula 3 car for the first time. We will have a good amount of days to drive, get used to the team again and have a taste of what might be coming for the future.”

The grid will lineup on the first day of testing on Wednesday 21 September as follows:

DRIVERTEAM
1Leonardo FornaroliTrident
2Gabriel BortoletoTrident
3Oliver GoetheTrident
4Paul AronPREMA Racing
5Zak O’SullivanPREMA Racing
6Dino BeganovicPREMA Racing
7Kaylen FrederickART Grand Prix
8Grégoire SaucyART Grand Prix
9Nikola TsolovART Grand Prix
10Franco ColapintoMP Motorsport
11Jonny EdgarMP Motorsport
12Mari BoyaMP Motorsport
14Emerson FittipaldiCharouz Racing System
15Alessandro FamularoCharouz Racing System
16Nicola MarinangeliCharouz Racing System
17Sebastián MontoyaHitech Grand Prix
18Gabriele MiniHitech Grand Prix
19Reece UshijimaHitech Grand Prix
20Christian MansellCampos Racing
21Francesco PizziCampos Racing
22Josep María MartíCampos Racing
23Alejandro GarciaJenzer Motorsport
24Taylor BarnardJenzer Motorsport
25Nikita BedrinJenzer Motorsport
26Hunter YeanyCarlin
27Joel GranforsCarlin
28Arias DeukmedjianCarlin
29Noel LeonVan Amersfoort Racing
30Rafael VillagómezVan Amersfoort Racing
31Roberto FariaVan Amersfoort Racing
