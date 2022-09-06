Jonny Edgar delivers another positive weekend in his pursuit of full fitness

After Jonny Edgar was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease after the first round of FIA Formula 3 in Bahrain, the Brit missed the next two race weekends of the season in Imola and Barcelona.

Edgar returned in round four at Silverstone, and subsequently picked up four points at the British grand prix.

The Red Bull junior repeated this points tally in round five in Spielberg, however, Edgar failed to pick up any points in round six Budapest.

In round seven in Spa-Francorchamps, Edgar picked up his best points tally of the season, scoring eighteen points. Going into the penultimate race weekend of the season, Edgar would look to take momentum from Spa and pick up a healthy tally of points once again.

The weekend started well for the eighteen year old as he managed to get a quality flying lap in before the session was red flagged, to qualify eighth and therefore started Saturday’s sprint race from fifth and Sunday’s feature race eighth on the grid.

Edgar managed to make up one place on turn one, however he was caught in a DRS train, making it incredibly difficult for him to overtake. This meant the Brit man had to settle for fourth place and seven points in race one of the Zandvoort weekend.

The Trident man then experienced a heavily eventful race on Sunday in the feature race. He managed to make up a place in the early stages, promoting himself to seventh. He once again made up a place, this time off a safety car restart, which saw him sit sixth place. However, a mistake at turn three meant he dropped back down to his original grid position in eighth. Soon enough, Edgar was then overtaken by a rapid Jak Crawford in the PREMA car, which ultimately saw him finish ninth in the race.

Overall, a nine point haul for Edgar means he enters the final round of the season in Monza, in thirteenth in the Formula 3 standings.