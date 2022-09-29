McLaren’s Andreas Seidl “looking forward to getting back on track”

Formula 1 heads to Asia for Round Seventeen of the FIA Formula 1 season, where it plays host to the Singapore Grand Prix.

McLaren F1 Team are looking to score points again after Lando Norris finished seventh at the Italian Grand Prix, but they will look to improve at one of the hardest races on the calendar with the night track needing the full concentration.

McLaren’s Team Principal Andreas Seidl is hoping both drivers can have positive results, as the team looks to overtake BWT Alpine F1 Team in the battle for fourth in the constructors’ standings

“We’re looking forward to getting back on track in the unique environment Singapore brings! I’m sure there will be a vibrant atmosphere created by the fans in Marina Bay as we return for the first time in three years.

“It’s also the third night race on this year’s calendar and has lots of corners for the drivers to navigate. The logistics of working on European time can also provide an interesting challenge but we’re ready to attack the weekend and finish in a strong position.”

Seidl had mixed feelings coming away from Monza, with only one driver in the points when it should have been two but Daniel Ricciardo’s retirement stopped that happening.

“Reflecting on Monza, we came away with mixed feelings. There were positives in the pace we had throughout the weekend, but Daniel’s retirement meant we lost valuable points in the Constructors’ Championship. However, the team have worked hard over the last fortnight following the intense triple header to put us in a good position for the final stretch of the season. We’re fully focused on finishing the campaign strongly by scoring as many points as possible in the final six races.”