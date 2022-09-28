Mercedes Extend Petronas Title Partnership Beyond 2026

Ahead of the returning Singapore Grand Prix, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team proudly announced that they’d extended their partnership with Petronas beyond 2026, with the pair having been together since 2010.

The Malaysian-based company will continue as the Silver Arrows official title and technical partner, a role they’ve honoured since the Germans returned to the championship in 2010. Together, the’ve amounted an umatchable bond, with Petronas having supported Mercedes throughout all eight of their Constructors’ Championships from 2014-2021.

Their partnership is, in fact, the most successful in the history of the sport, with Petronas having partnered Mercedes for one-hundred and fifteen victories. With the continuation of the partnership having been announced in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the duo can switch their focus to making a completely sustainable fuel for 2026, where new engine regulations will see all teams have to run one-hundred percent sustainable fuel.

Mercedes Team Principal and CEO, Toto Wolff spoke of his delight at the Petronas Towers that the pair have made an announcement with their “family” four years early.

“Today we are doing something a little bit unusual – announcing a partnership that will begin in four years’ time. This sends an important message: our team and PETRONAS are no longer just partners, we are family, and we will be one team for many more years to come.



“From 2026, advanced sustainable fuel will be at the heart of F1 performance – and this gives us a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate our expertise in this domain, through both the power unit and PETRONAS Fluid Technology Solutions. We are excited to be racing into the future alongside PETRONAS, with the ambition to set the standard once again, in our on-track performance and by pioneering the transition of a global sports team to a net-zero future.”

Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik, Petronas President and Group Chief Executive Officer, is looking forward to the “next chapter” as the title partner of the defending Constructors’ Champions, as they push towards a sustainable future.

“What you are witnessing today bears testimony to the shared conviction of both PETRONAS and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team: that the synergy and shared ambition of both parties will deliver a pathway to responsibly provide the sports and our customers with energy that is cleaner and more sustainable.



“Given the accumulated experience as a team over the last decade, and the technical capabilities and expertise sourced from our combined talents, PETRONAS looks forward to charting the next chapter with a focus on advanced sustainable fuel for Mercedes and its customer teams. Together with our partners, PETRONAS will keep pushing boundaries with our Fluid Technology Solutions through innovative offerings. At the heart of our efforts will be sustainability – as we all progress towards a lower-carbon future.