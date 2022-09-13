Nerea Marti replaces injury stricken Tereza Babickova at Formula 3 test in France later this month

The FIA Formula 3 all-women testing will take place this weekend on the sixteenth and seventeenth of September at Magny-Cours in France, where four female drivers will get behind the wheel of the Formula 3 car.

On the first day of the test, Abi Pulling and Hamada Al Qubaisi will get the opportunity to drive the Formula 3 machinery.

Originally, Chloe Chambers and Tereza Babickova were to take to the track on the second day, however, due to an injury to Babickova, Nerea Marti will join Chambers at Magny-Cours.

Marti also had the opportunity to partake in a similar test last November, where she displayed excellent potential, warranting a second opportunity this Saturday.

“First of all, I hope Tereza has a speedy recovery and I look forward to seeing her back on track as soon as possible,” said Marti

“I’m super excited to be taking part in this week’s Formula 3 tests. I was offered the same opportunity last year, and it was a really positive day during which I learned a lot. It will be really good to see my progression from last year and of course gain more experience with the F3 car.

“I really appreciate this great opportunity, and I want to thank Bruno Michel and his team. I’m ready for it and I’m going to give my all again!”