PREMA looking strong in FIA Formula 3 as championship heads to Zandvoort

Leading the way for PREMA in the FIA Formula 3 championship is rookie Oliver Bearman. The British driver impressed in Spa-Francorchamps, taking the sprint race win on Saturday and then following it up with a podium finish on Sunday, picking up twenty-five points in the process. This leaves the seventeen-year-old second in the standings, only one point behind fellow rookie Isack Hadjar. Bearman will be hoping to repeat his success from his F4 days in Zandvoort, and put himself one step closer to lifting the championship trophy.

Another man that will be looking to replicate past glory in Zandvoort, is Bearman’s PREMA teammate Arthur Leclerc. The Monegasque stood on the top step of the podium in Race one at Zandvoort in 2021, and as he currently sits fourth in the championship, five points off top spot, a repeat of that feat could see him climb the standings.

The final member of the PREMA team is Red Bull junior Jak Crawford. Crawford currently lies sixth in the championship after picking up no points in Spa, due to a mistake in qualifying that saw him start both races, last on the grid. The American has winning potential as he showed in Spielberg, taking the victory in Saturday’s sprint race, however as he currently trails the championship leader by twenty six points, he will have to put in a monumental performance in Zandvoort and the final round in Imola the following weekend.

PREMA currently lead the constructors championship by eighty six points, meaning a large haul of points in Saturday’s sprint race could bag the team an early constructors crown.

Rene Rosin, PREMA Team Principal expressed his delight at the teams results and emphasised the importance of qualifying in Zandvoort, “We are enjoying a positive moment in FIA Formula 3, and Ollie has been particularly impressive with five podiums and a win in the last seven races.

“We feel competitive as a team, with all three drivers having experienced good success in the fight for the title. Arthur is only a few points behind, and Jak is still in the game.

“Their recoveries showed what it could have been at Spa with good qualifying. And qualifying will be key this weekend too, even more so in Zandvoort, where there aren’t many passing opportunities.”