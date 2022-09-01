PREVIEW: 2022 FIA European Rallycross Championship – Riga, Latvia

The fourth round of the 2022 FIA European Rallycross Championship takes place at the Biķernieki Circuit in Riga, Latvia, this weekend (03/04 September), with the home hero and fan favorite Janis Baumanis in top form. The #YellowSquad driver won at this historic venue last year and will be keen to repeat his success as we head into the second half of the season.

Biķernieki has been a popular feature on the EuroRX calendar since 2016. A popular but challenging circuit for the drivers, the weekend is also typically a big hit with fans, in part due to the events that take place around the main action. This year features a drivers parade in downtown Riga on the evening of Thursday 1 September, where the loudest cheers will surely be reserved for the man who currently lies second in the championship; Janis Baumanis.

Indeed, Baumanis certainly seems to be relishing his homecoming. “This is obviously the most wonderful time of the year for me, with all of the things I am involved with before and after the weekend” he said. “For sure there is more responsibilities for me than any other race, but also more support too.”

This is the perfect time for Baumanis to make full use of his home event if he wants to stand any chance of catching championship leader and double event winner Anton Marklund. The Swedish superstar was unlucky at the last event in Norway, with first corner contact in the final dropping him out of contention for the win. He ended up only losing one point to Baumanis, and his lead currently stands at 17 points. Even if he manages to win the full 20 points available, Baumanis will surely be praying for his rival to have a torrid weekend.

Marklund leading earlier in the year. Can he get back on top in Latvia? Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

However, there are many other drivers who have the potential to spoil the party for the championship frontrunners. Sondre Evjen came second in a Norwegian 1-2 last time out, showing his own potential as well as demonstrating the power of his JC Raceteknik Audi S1. Also driving an Audi is Belgium’s Enzo Ide. Ide is currently 5th in the championship but has shown incredible pace throughout this season, his efforts spoiled in Norway by an unfortunate puncture in his semi-final.

Unlike its big brother, the FIA World Rallycross Championship, this event is not a double-header, meaning that there are only 20 points available to the winner. With the crowd behind him and a determination not to let Marklund run away with the title, all eyes will be on Baumanis, seeing what he can deliver.

The Ferratum World RX of Riga-Latvia 2022 this weekend (03/04 September).