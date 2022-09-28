PREVIEW: 2022 W Series – Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

W Series is back from its longest-ever mid-season break, and after nine weeks away it’s hitting the streets of Singapore. The W Series’ debut around Marina Bay will bring new surroundings, but there could be a familiar feel as Jamie Chadwick nears her third consecutive title.

What to look out for this weekend

Chadwick has won all but one of this season’s races and a sixth win this weekend would be enough to make it a hat-trick to retain the title. It was compatriot Alice Powell who claimed victory last time out in Hungary to break Chadwick’s dominant streak, but only Bianca Bustamante has previous experience at Marina Bay during her karting career – albeit on a shortened circuit.

Elsewhere on the grid, Ayla Agren enters the fray to make her season debut in place of Tereza Babickova at Puma W Series Team. A spinal injury for Babickova, sustained in an incident at the Red Bull Ring, Austria, while competing in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA) on 10 September led doctors to rule her out of all racing activities until further notice.

On the other hand, Agren will be no stranger to the W Series after racing at the Circuit of the Americas at the end of last season. The Norwegian driver began her racing career at the Skip Barber Racing School in the USA, later winning the Formula Ford-spec F1600 in 2014.

Having hosted its first F1 Grand Prix in 2008, Marina Bay is widely regarded as one of the most physically demanding circuits on the calendar. With 23 corners across 3.14 miles, its humidity and bumpy track surface will test all 18 W Series drivers.

Weekend schedule

Practice: Friday – 12:45-13:15 BST (19:45-20:15 local)

Qualifying: Saturday – 9:45-10:15 BST (16:45-17:15 local)

Race: Sunday – 9:45-10:20 BST (16:45-17:20 local)

Where can I watch it?

Coverage within the UK for qualifying and Sunday’s race can be seen live on Sky Sports F1, with race highlights on Channel 4. For further details of global coverage, click HERE.