Singapore Grand Prix Welcomes Record Breaking Attendance Numbers on F1 Return

After two years off the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar, the Singapore Grand Prix made a triumphant return last weekend, and it saw record breaking attendance numbers.

Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Pérez took victory on Sunday at the Marina Bay Street Circuit ahead of the Scuderia Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr., but the venue saw three hundred and two thousand attendees across the three days of the event.

The addition of W Series as a part of the support package also helped, as did the musical entertainment, which included the likes of Westlife, Marshmello, Black Eyed Peas, Suede, TLC and Green Day.

Colin Syn, the Deputy Chairman of Singapore GP Pte Ltd was delighted by the attendance levels across the Grand Prix weekend, and he credits it to the months of planning since they knew the event would be returning to the calendar after two years away following the outbreak of COVID-19.

“It is wonderful to welcome fans back to the Marina Bay Street Circuit,” said Syn. “The return of Formula 1 was highly anticipated, with tickets snapped up within hours of the launch earlier this year.

“From the time we announced our contract renewal at the end of January, we have had several months of intense planning to put together a mega show to signal our return in a big way.

“In addition to the race action, we have curated an exciting range of entertainment, interactive and gastronomic experiences for the fan zones, as well as introduced new grandstands and hospitality facilities.”

The Singapore Grand Prix will return again in 2023 across the weekend of 15-17 September, with some early bird tickets already available on the track’s official website.