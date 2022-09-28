Red Bull Announce Battle Cats Mobile Game Collaboration For Japanese GP

Ahead of next weekend’s first Japanese Grand Prix since 2019, Oracle Red Bull Racing have announced that they’ll be collaborating with the developers of the highly-popular mobile-game Battle Cats.

The game, which is developed by PONOS, sees users battle armies of alien cats, in a quest to explore the galaxy and taste victory on every planet that falls in the users way. As part of the unique collab, fans of the game in attendance at Suzuka Circuit, will be able to buy exclusive Red Bull/Battle Cats merchandise. The available merchandise includes, a specially designed uchiwa (a traditional fan) which will feature on it championship leader Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez and Team Principal Christian Horner. The collab will also see a Battle Cats sticker on both of the RB18s.

Horner can’t wait to return to Japan, a race that is very special to the Austrians given their relationship with Honda. The Briton is equally “thrilled” with the upcoming partnership with PONOS.

“It’s a real pleasure to return to Japan to race at Suzuka, one of F1’s truly legendary tracks. Suzuka is home to some of our most devoted and passionate fans and to give them something special to remember this race by we’re thrilled to partner with PONOS, one of Japan’s major mobile game development houses. We’re looking forward to the race and to the enjoyment this partnership will bring to fans in Japan.”

PONOS chief executive officer Yorikatsu Tsujiko, is “so excited” to see Formula 1 finally return to the beautiful country of Japan, and is hoping the collab will “bring smiles” to the players.

“I have loved motorsports ever since I was a child, and I have always held great admiration for F1. Since their debut in 2005, Oracle Red Bull Racing has charmed the most passionate racing fans around the world, inspiring their dreams and stirring their hearts while consistently performing at the highest levels of racing. This level of ambition is shared by us at PONOS, where we continuously strive to bring smiles to players across the entire globe and go beyond just what is expected of entertainment in order to make something even better.

“In the same way, we feel that Oracle Red Bull Racing’s ascent to become a powerhouse performer in the world of F1 through committed effort is linked strongly to our own spirit of welcoming challenges at PONOS. We are so excited to witness the return of motorsport events to Japan after three years in the form of next month’s Japanese Grand Prix alongside our partners at Oracle Red Bull Racing.”