Hülkenberg Eyes Points after P6 Qualifying Result at Silverstone

Nico Hülkenberg was one of the stars from qualifying for the 2024 British Grand Prix and will start sixth for Sunday’s race.

The German driver credited MoneyGram Haas F1 Team as they delivered yet more upgrades, which ultimately allowed Hülkenberg to secure the team’s best qualifying result of the season. It wasn’t an easy session though, Hülkenberg’s Haas teammate, Kevin Magnussen was out in Q1 and it could’ve been a similar story for him too after a red flag left him last with only one chance to get a lap in.

As we’ve come accustomed to though, Hülkenberg delivered for Haas and set the American team up for a good result on Sunday.

Speaking to F1TV, he said: “We managed to take the momentum and tailwind from last weekend into this one and I think the updates we introduced yesterday in FP2 did the rest and really had an affect.

“I felt good with those upgrades straight away, which is very good as that isn’t always the case so good job to the team and very happy about that.

“Quali was good, Q1 was a little bit too close for comfort with only one lap and the red flag with Checo [Sergio Pérez] and our timing with that – a little out of sync to everyone else. It was a bit sketchy but otherwise a good session.”

“To be honest I feel a lot of confidence, and that allows me to produce the laps even if I only have one. I enjoy this feeling, I always try to hold onto it as long as possible. It’s not always like that so you have to use it like it lasts.”

Hülkenberg has looked ahead to Sunday’s race and predicted a fight with both Aston Martin Armaco F1 Team drivers, who start in the top ten. The 36-year-old did concede that it will be tough to keep Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc behind after qualifying ahead of both Scuderia Ferrari drivers.

He added: “We can definitely fight for points, we have the Aston Martin’s in the top ten, who will be our main competition. The Ferrari’s start behind but I don’t see any scenario where we can keep them behind as pace wise they still have a lot over us but for points, we’re in the fight.”

