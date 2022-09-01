Schumacher steps in for Mansell at Charouz Racing System for Dutch Grand Prix

Nephew of seven time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher, David Schumacher will return to FIA F3 this weekend, after missing six rounds due to commitments in DTM.

Schumacher completed one race weekend for Charouz Racing System earlier this year, replacing Ayrton Simmons for round two in Imola. However, due to his commitments to the 2022 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters with Mercedes-AMG Team Winward, the German was replaced by Lirim Zendali, starting at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The twenty-year-old began his Formula 3 career in 2019, but after failing to finish inside the top ten of the championship standings in his three year stint, Schumacher turned his attention to touring cars for the 2022 season.

However, due to Christian Mansell vacating the third seat at Charouz, Schumacher jumped at the opportunity to get back in an F3 car and he will likely complete the final two rounds of the season at Zandvoort and Monza, with the Czech outfit.

When questioned about how he would approach the weekend, Schumacher responded,“I know the track from last year and that could be a little advantage, also given that the weather situation could be variable and open different scenarios.

“I’ll be ready to try my best and catch any eventual opportunity to score points.”

Charouz team owner, Antonin Charouz also expressed his feelings on Schumacher’s return to the team, “I’m happy to welcome back David to the team, he’s a talented driver and he can surely help us in putting together a good weekend.”