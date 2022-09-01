Sebastian Montoya set to make maiden F3 appearance in Zandvoort

Sebastian Montoya will make his FIA Formula 3 debut this weekend, taking the place of Hunter Yeany, who misses a third race weekend in a row due to a race injury he picked up at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Danish driver Oliver Goethe impressed in the Campos Racing car over the course of his two round appearance in Budapest and Spa-Francorchamps. Montoya will be hoping to follow Goethe’s fourth place qualifying and feature race positions, and take home some key points for the Campos team.

Montoya’s primary focus this year has been Formula Regional, finishing seventh overall with two wins in the Asian championship, in a part-time campaign with Mumbai Falcons and currently sitting tenth in the European championship for Prema with three remaining in the season.

Montoya conveyed his feelings towards his first F3 appearance and his approach to the weekend,“I am very pleased to be joining Campos Racing for the FIA F3 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

“Despite the fact that it will be my debut and that everything was very last minute, my preparation for the weekend with the team has been excellent. I have to focus on learning as much as possible, but also try my best to be fast.”

The Campos team also commented on the situation, “Sadly Hunter Yeany is still not 100% recovered and will not join the team this weekend.

“We hope Sebastian will be able to adapt well to the car over the weekend and enjoy his FIA Formula 3 debut.”