VatosLokos Racing debuting at Baja 400

The Baja 400 on 13/14 September will see the début of VatosLokos Racing, a new team competing in the Pro Stock UTV category. Dennis Romero will pilot the #3943 Can-Am Maverick X3 for the team with Oscar Ibarra, Walter D’Agostini, and Mauricio Obrador as team-mates.

VatosLokos (Spanish for “crazy dudes”) revealed their entry and livery for the 400 last week. The first pre-run took place on Tuesday, two days after such sessions were permitted by SCORE International between Route Miles 33.14 and 364.12.

Romero is relatively new to desert racing, though he is more than familiar with off-roading. The Ecuadorian competes in rallying throughout the Americas such as the American Rally Association, Argentinan Championship, and NASA Rally Sport‘s Atlantic Rally Cup. In 2017, he won the ARA’s Production 4WD title.

“I am pleased to present this new project for September! I will be competing in ‘BAJA400 by VP Racing Fuels’, one of the most famous off road competitions in the world,” Romero posted on social media. “The BAJA 400 is a 400-mile off-road car competition in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico. We will form a team with my co driver Oscar Ibarra and Walter D’Agostini and Mauricio Obrador to face this tough and long competition.

“Our team VatosLokos Racing, and together with sponsors we will form the team on top of the Can Am Maverick X3.

“Thanks to all the sponsors involved without your support we wont be able to compete and all the fans from Ecuador, Argentina, USA and the rest of America that always send us good vibes.”

D’Agostini and Obrador share a Volkswagen in the Argentinian Championship. The former has also raced in the World Rally Championship, exclusively in his home Rally Argentina, from 1984 to 1994 with a best finish of tenth in his first try. D’Agostini’s son Augusto competes domestically and in the FIA CODASUR Rally Championship.

VatosLokos is not the only newcomer at the Baja 400 with prior rally experience. The #203 Trophy Truck Spec entry will be piloted by Canadian Rally Championship and ARA driver Ken Stanick alongside fellow CRC competitors Jason Bailey and Jamie Willetts.