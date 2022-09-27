Zhou Guanyu Extends Alfa Romeo Stay for 2023

Zhou Guanyu has extended his stay with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN after an impressive first year with the team, meaning he will race for them in 2023.

The 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix made history as it saw the first Chinese driver take part in a FIA Formula 1 World Championship race, and Zhou showed has shown his worth by scoring points in his debut race. The Chinese driver has developed a good relationship with much more experienced teammate Valtteri Bottas, with the former mentoring him during his first year in the sport.

Zhou has six points this season, an impressive amount for a rookie and could have had more but he has been unlucky in multiple races throughout the year. On top of that, he is contributing not just on the track but also with his simulator work and general attitude around the Alfa Romeo team.

Despite an impressive first season, Zhou will be pushing for more next season as he looks to consolidate his status in Formula 1.

“I am happy and grateful to Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN for the opportunity to be part of the team for another season. Making it to Formula One was a dream come true and the feeling of competing for the first time in a race will live with me forever: the team has been incredibly supportive, welcoming me from day one and helping me adapt to the most complex series in motorsport.

“There is more that I want to achieve in this sport and with the team, and the hard work we have put together since the start of the year is just the first step towards where we want to be next season. There is still a lot to learn, a lot to develop but I am confident in our work: I am looking forward to the next chapter of our story together.”

Team Principal, Frédéric Vasseur was also pleased with the announcement and hopes Zhou can continue to excel.

“I am looking forward to continuing working with Zhou. From day one with the team, at the Abu Dhabi test last year, he has impressed me with his approach to work and this is always a very positive trait.

“We knew he was quick, but the way he adapted to Formula One in such a short time has been one of the best surprises of our season. He is a very nice guy, everyone in the team likes both his personality and attitude.

“He has had the humility to ask questions and learn, from the engineers as well as Valtteri, and the intelligence to apply all the information he got to improve race after race. He will have this experience to draw on next season, and I am sure he will make another step forward as we continue to grow our team.”