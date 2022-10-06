2022 Rallye du Maroc: Winners include Chicherit in Hunter debut, Quintero as youngest in race history

The fifth and final stage of the Rallye du Maroc on Thursday brought the field back from Tan Tan to Agadir, and with it Nasser Al-Attiyah walked away with the World Rally-Raid Championship T1 points lead as one race remains at the Andalucía Rally on 18–23 October.

Al-Attiyah entered Morocco trailing Sébastien Loeb by one point, but the latter’s retirement in Stage #4 gave Al-Attiyah the edge even with Loeb winning the class on Thursday. Al-Attiyah, a two-time stage victor, finished the stage in fifth to conclude with a third-place overall finish (total time of 15:16:53) behind Guerlain Chicherit (14:47:29) and Orlando Terranova (14:58:24). Loeb was classified fifty-first overall despite two stage wins.

“This was an amazing rally on tracks that were completely new for us,” said Al-Attiyah. “We’re happy to finish on the podium, it puts us one step closer to winning this very important title.”

Loeb described “the result at the end is not exactly what I expected for the championship. What we did here in Morocco will help us to understand some things on the car that we can solve before the next Dakar.”

While Chicherit failed to win a stage, his consistency enabled him to take the overall beginning with Stage #3 and lead the rest of the way. The victory marks a strong beginning to his tenure with the Prodrive Hunter, which he will pilot over the next two years including the 2023 Dakar Rally.

“We had two private test days in the car before the Rallye du Maroc,” said Chicherit. “I had a feeling we would do well, but I didn’t bank on winning. It’s incredible!

“The enthusiasm surrounding this result backs up the premise that motor racing is still the best showcase for new technology. We won today with biofuel made from agricultural waste. In the near future, we aim to win thanks to the electric-hydrogen technology we are developing.”

Mario Franco won the leg in T3 but the Yamaha driver is not competing for W2RC points, making Guillaume de Mevius the highest points-eligible driver in the class after finishing a minute and forty-one seconds behind Franco. Although Francisco López Contardo placed higher than overall leader Seth Quintero (third at 1:45:01 versus sixth at 1:46:28), Quintero still had nearly a ten-minute advantage to seal the victory. At twenty years of age, he is the youngest overall winner in Rallye du Maroc history.

“The last stage was beautiful today, I was just kind of bummed out that I couldn’t drive as fast as I wanted to because I was so nervous,” said Quintero. Red Bull team-mate Cristina Gutiérrez finished third, keeping the points battle close between the trio entering her season-ending home race in Spain.

Credit: Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Although López comes up short, his South Racing Can-Am colleague Rokas Baciuška won the T4 overall. He battled with team-mate Jeremías González Ferioli, Pau Navarro, and Marek Goczał throughout the rally before assuming the general lead in Stage #3.

The Toyota Auto Body Land Cruiser duel in T2 ended in Akira Miura‘s favour as his 20:55:39 edged out Ronald Basso‘s 20:56:00. The two split stage victories with three apiece.

Martin Macík Jr. led the T5 overall at the end of all six legs and won thrice.

The Open Car category was swept by the RS Q e-tron E2s of Team Audi Sport, with Stéphane Peterhansel finally scoring his first stage win at the end. Nevertheless, Carlos Sainz dominated the rally with three wins and the overall as he cleared Mattias Ekström by thirteen minutes and eleven seconds and Peterhansel by 31:13.

Despite being the last finisher in his class, Paolo Rui Ferreira topped the Open SSV overall aided by a Stage #3 win. Although João Ferreira notched three victories, he did not run the final leg after being marred by an engine water pump issue in Stage #4 and departing to compete in the Baja TT Norte de Portugal.

In the Bikes, Skyler Howes won the overall ahead of Husqvarna ally Luciano Benavides by seven minutes, thirteen seconds. While American counterpart Ricky Brabec entered the final day with the RallyGP lead, he quickly fell off the pace “then everything crumbled from there.” It is Howes’ first international rally raid win.

The United States also enjoyed a Rally2 victory with Mason Klein winning by over forty minutes on Bradley Cox. Klein had dominated the class following victory in Stage #1B. Amine Echiguer won four times en route to the Rally3 triumph, while Manuel Andujar battled with Alexandre Giroud in Quad and won out.

Stage #5 had been shortened from 290 km (plus 81 km of transit) to 261 km due to poor visibility.

Stage #5 winners

Class Number Driver/Rider Team Time T1 200 Sébastien Loeb Bahrain Raid Xtreme 1:31:46 T2 231 Ronald Basso Toyota Auto Body 1:57:37 T3 325 Mario Franco Franco Sport 1:41;21 T4 423 Nicolas Cavigliasso Drag’on Rally Team 1:44:58 T5 501 Martin Macík Jr. MM Technology 1:39:34 RallyGP 5 Skyler Howes Husqvarna Factory Racing 1:37:36 Rally2 26 Bradley Cox BAS World KTM Racing Team 1:44:36 Rally3 125 Amine Echiguer Amine Echiguer 1:59:31 Quad 151 Alexandre Giroud Team Giroud 2:01:42 Open Car 600 Stéphane Peterhansel Team Audi Sport 1:33:55 Open SSV 704 Josep Rojas Almuzara Buggy Masters Team 1:33:58

Overall winners

Class Number Driver/Rider Team Time T1 208 Guerlain Chicherit GCK Motorsport 14:47:29 T2 230 Akira Miura Toyota Auto Body 20:55:39 T3 302 Seth Quintero Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 16:44:38 T4 402 Rokas Baciuška South Racing Can-Am 17:09:49 T5 501 Martin Macík Jr. MM Technology 18:55:43 RallyGP 5 Skyler Howes Husqvarna Factory Racing 16:30:29 Rally2 21 Mason Klein BAS World KTM Racing Team 17:18:07 Rally3 125 Amine Echiguer Amine Echiguer 20:31:34 Quad 150 Manuel Andujar Drag’on Rally Team 21:01:28 Open Car 601 Carlos Sainz Team Audi Sport 14:45:43 Open SSV 700 Paolo Rui Ferreira X-Raid Yamaha Racing Rally Team 17:29:59