2023 WRC calendar to be presented later than expected

The FIA World Motorsport Council had its second-to-last meeting of the season yesterday in London where they presented some changes and calendars for the upcoming 2023 motorsport season, however, the expected final decision for the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship calendar was not presented this time. The council will be having the final meeting on 7 December and then the final pieces will be put together.

The only change that was presented for the WRC was the re-evaluated of the cost cap for the teams because the homologated components have become even more expensive due to the world situation. In the future, the cost cap will be tightened for cars in the Rally2, Rally3, Rally4, and Rally5 classifications.

So far it is known the annual season-opener of Rallye Monte-Carlo will be hosted on 19-22 January and Rally Sweden had earlier confirmed their date on 9-12 February. The 2023 calendar will be featuring one more round as well, going from 13 this season up to 14 with the possibility of Saudi Arabia to hosting the season-finale.

According to some information Mexico is expected to be returning to the calendar in March and probably a new round named Central Europe Rally, which will be held around the borders of Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic.

