NASCAR Xfinity Series

A.J. Allmendinger takes Talladega win on final lap

Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Sam Mayer was hoping to finally break through and score his maiden NASCAR Xfinity Series win, but A.J. Allmendinger had other plans as the regular season champion overtook him in the closing stretch to win at Talladega Superspeedway for the first time.

Allmendinger, pushed by Kaulig Racing team-mate Landon Cassill, beat Mayer to the finish by .015 of a second. It is his fourth win of 2022 and the seventh for Kaulig at a superspeedway (four at Talladega, three at Daytona).

Austin Hill, who has established himself as one of the series’ top superspeedway drivers despite being a rookie, looked to be the favourite as he led 60 of 113 laps. However, despite him and Richard Childress Racing partner Sheldon Creed finishing 1–2 in Stage #1 and their strong day, they were shuffled back in the late-race madness and placed outside the top ten.

While Talladega is infamous for its multitude of crashes, Ty Gibbs‘ spin on lap four was the only caution of the day for an on-track incident, yet even he rebounded to finish seventh. Remarkably, all thirty-eight cars finished the race, the third time in series history that such a feat occurred after the 1988 Hampton 200 at Langley (twenty-three drivers) and 1998 Pepsi 200 at Michigan (forty-three).

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1816A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet113Running
2131Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet113Running
31810Landon CassillKaulig RacingChevrolet113Running
41439Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord113Running
578Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet113Running
6948Parker Kligerman*Big Machine Racing TeamChevrolet113Running
7254Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota113Running
81211Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet113Running
9519Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs RacingToyota113Running
1069Noah GragsonJR MotorsportsChevrolet113Running
112398Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord113Running
1232Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RacingChevrolet113Running
131118Trevor Bayne^Joe Gibbs RacingToyota113Running
14121Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet113Running
1547Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet113Running
162023Anthony AlfredoOur MotorsportsChevrolet113Running
171627Jeb BurtonOur MotorsportsChevrolet113Running
183566J.J. YeleyMBM MotorsportsChevrolet113Running
193036Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet113Running
203751Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet113Running
21255Joey GaseB.J. McLeod MotorsportsFord113Running
221907Joe Graf Jr.SS-Green Light RacingFord113Running
232626Derek GriffithSam Hunt RacingToyota113Running
24244Bayley CurreyJD MotorsportsChevrolet112Running
253308David StarrSS-Green Light RacingFord112Running
263278B.J. McLeodB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet112Running
273613Timmy Hill*MBM MotorsportsChevrolet112Running
282234Jesse IwujiJesse Iwuji MotorsportsChevrolet112Running
292838C.J. McLaughlinRSS RacingFord112Running
30106Ryan VargasJD MotorsportsChevrolet112Running
313145Caesar BacarellaAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet112Running
323444Howie DiSavino IIIAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet112Running
331768Brandon BrownBrandonbilt MotorsportsChevrolet112Running
343847Mike HarmonMike Harmon RacingChevrolet111Running
352131Myatt SniderJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet111Running
361502Blaine Perkins*Our MotorsportsChevrolet110Running
372735Jeffrey EarnhardtEmerling-Gase MotorsportsFord109Running
382991Mason MasseyDGM RacingChevrolet95Running
Bold – Currently in playoffs
^ – Currently in owner playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
