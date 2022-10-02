A.J. Allmendinger takes Talladega win on final lap

Sam Mayer was hoping to finally break through and score his maiden NASCAR Xfinity Series win, but A.J. Allmendinger had other plans as the regular season champion overtook him in the closing stretch to win at Talladega Superspeedway for the first time.

Allmendinger, pushed by Kaulig Racing team-mate Landon Cassill, beat Mayer to the finish by .015 of a second. It is his fourth win of 2022 and the seventh for Kaulig at a superspeedway (four at Talladega, three at Daytona).

Austin Hill, who has established himself as one of the series’ top superspeedway drivers despite being a rookie, looked to be the favourite as he led 60 of 113 laps. However, despite him and Richard Childress Racing partner Sheldon Creed finishing 1–2 in Stage #1 and their strong day, they were shuffled back in the late-race madness and placed outside the top ten.

While Talladega is infamous for its multitude of crashes, Ty Gibbs‘ spin on lap four was the only caution of the day for an on-track incident, yet even he rebounded to finish seventh. Remarkably, all thirty-eight cars finished the race, the third time in series history that such a feat occurred after the 1988 Hampton 200 at Langley (twenty-three drivers) and 1998 Pepsi 200 at Michigan (forty-three).

