Barwell Motorsport bounce back to top Free Practice Two

The Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan in the hands of Sandy Mitchell and Adam Balon led the way after a close fought battle with the Ram Racing Mercedes of Jules Gounon and Ian Loggie during Free Practice Two. Steller Motorsport took the top spot in GT4, Richard Williams and Sennan Fielding holding the top spot.

GT3

Heading into the second Free Practice Session, the circuit was fully dry allowing the drivers to really get to grips with the flowing Donington Circuit. Jules Gounon and Sandy Mitchell set the pace, trading times, Mitchell besting Gounon by just over a tenth of a second by the end of the session. The Pro drivers hit the track first, Marcus Clutton in the Enduro Motorsport McLaren, Sam Neary in the Team Abba Mercedes and Euan Hankey in the 7TSix McLaren set the first laps before Mitchel joined the fight. A few laps later, Michael O’Brien took the Orange Racing powered by JMH McLaren into the top spot before the session was interrupted with a brief Red Flag when the #91 Century Motorsport BMW stopped on track with a broken belt.

20 minutes left on the clock, Mitchell and Gounon rose to the front and with three minutes left on the clock the pair were split by 0.004s. Lewis Williamson was in the mix but had two fastest laps deleted for track limits. Simon Orange and Michael O’Brien took third by the end of the session, Lewis Williamson and James Cottingham took fourth ahead of James Kell and Simon Watts in the Team Rocket RJN Mclaren.

GT4

Steller Motorsport, Audi R8 LMS, GT4, Pro/Am, #42, Richard Williams, Sennan Fielding, Donington Park Derbyshire United Kingdom © Craig Robertson

Sennan Fielding set his fastest lap in the middle of the session, and it was enough to hold the top spot until the end of the session. The duo look well set for qualifying and will be looking to challenge for the win in Sunday’s race. Marco Signoretti and Matt Cowley were just a tenth behind, closing the gap after the red flag period.

Seb Hopkins and Jamie Orton came home third in the Team Parker Racing Porsche with Matt Topham and Darren Turner in the Newbridge Motorsport Aston Martin. Tom Edgar and Jordan Collard closed out the top five in the Toyota Gazoo UK GR Supra.