Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto Labels Mexican Grand Prix a “very difficult weekend”

Scuderia Ferrari failed to bring any fight in the FIA Formula 1 World Championships Mexico City Grand Prix, with both drivers finishing behind both the Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team drivers.

Carlos Sainz Jr. had a consistent race and managed to drive sensibly to finish fifth, but had no pace to challenge the frontrunners, so much so that George Russell managed to do an extra stop for a fastest lap attempt without having to worry about a threat from a Ferrari car.

Charles Leclerc did have some joy in the opening laps; however, as he managed to climb above Valtteri Bottas and get into sixth place after qualifying in a lowly seventh place on the grid. Despite managing to jump Bottas on the start, that was the end of the action for Leclerc who lapped around with his team-mate for the rest of the Grand Prix with no pace to challenge the front runners.

Team Principal and Managing Director Mattia Binotto labelled the race as difficult, and has demanded that the team improve heading into the final two races, with Mercedes mounting a late challenge for second in the Constructors’ Championship.

“It was a very difficult weekend for us and it was clear that we were already struggling yesterday in qualifying and that was accentuated even more in today’s race. There is a lot that needs to improve, but when faced with a difficult weekend like this, it is essential to bring the cars home and pick up as many points as possible.

“Charles and Carlos did the best they could and the way they tackled the first few corners after the start was exemplary. It is vitally important that we improve in the last two races so as to end the season to the best of our ability.“