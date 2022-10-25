Formula 1

Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto: “We are lacking something in the races when compared to Red Bull”

Mattia Binotto says there were mixed emotions for Scuderia Ferrari following Sunday’s United States Grand Prix, with good feelings about Charles Leclerc’s climb from twelfth on the grid to the podium being offset by Carlos Sainz Jr.’s first lap retirement.

Sainz had started the race at the Circuit of the Americas from pole position but found his afternoon all but over at turn one after being turned around by Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team’s George Russell, with the damage to his car too much for him to continue.

Leclerc had started outside the top ten after taking a ten-place grid penalty for engine component changes earlier in the weekend, but a rapid start and well-timed safety car intervention put him into contention for the top three.

Binotto, the Team Principal at Ferrari, admits Oracle Red Bull Racing have an advantage over them at this stage of the season, and it will be up to them to prepare a better car for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship so Leclerc and Sainz can have a better chance of competing for the title.

Red Bull clinched the Constructors’ Championship at the Circuit of the Americas, which Binotto says honoured Dietrich Mateschitz, who passed away across the weekend, in the best way possible, but he says Ferrari will be trying to make it difficult for their rivals across the final three race weekends of 2022.

“Obviously, there are mixed emotions after today’s race,” said Binotto.  “Through no fault of his own, Carlos was out after the opening lap. Charles meanwhile staged a great climb up the order, which took him all the way to the podium.

“We know that currently, we are lacking something in the races when compared to Red Bull, who by winning the title today honoured their founder in the best way possible.

“We will continue to work on giving them a hard time, starting right from next week in Mexico and naturally, we are also working hard on our preparation for the challenges that lie ahead next season.”

Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3.
